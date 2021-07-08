Titans Star Jay Lycurgo Shares Official Season 3 Look at Tim Drake
So it appears there are a lot of fans of HBO Max's Titans out there, based on the reaction to the images that were released on Wednesday. With the series heading to Gotham with its two-episode premiere on August 12th, the streamer gave viewers a chance to get up close and personal with Brenton Thwaites (Nightwing), Anna Diop (Starfire), Teagan Croft (Raven), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd aka Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow), and Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne). Pretty impressive, right? But did you notice there was a very important name (and image) missing? Thankfully, that was fixed earlier today.bleedingcool.com
