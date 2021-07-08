Blizzard Entertainment Reveals Their July "From the Vault" Exclusives
Blizzard Entertainment is back with another one of their "From the Vault" events as they continue to celebrate their 30th Anniversary. Unlike previous months, July is not designated to one single franchise but multiple. A new set of limited edition Concept Art Prints have also been revealed with Firelord Zul'jin from Heroes of the Storm, Annoy-o-Tron from Hearthstone, and Kerrigan from StarCraft. Each of these prints will only be released for the month of July, and they will also have a 30th Anniversary embroidery. The fun of the "From the Vault" does not end there as some oftener awesome collectibles are also added to the Gear Store with a D.VA Nano Cola Funko Pop, a Bastion Pepe Plush, and the awesome Dragonscale Loungefly Backpack. All of these and more are up right now, and collectors, fans, and gamers can join in on all the fun here.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0