Blizzard Entertainment Reveals Their July "From the Vault" Exclusives

Arcade1Up has released new details about the release of the four-player cabinet for the classic X-Men arcade title from Konami. For a short period of time in the early '90s, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing one of these as the machine populated every arcade, amusement park, and practically Pizza Hut in North America. Before the animated series, this was a major introduction to the franchise for anyone who hasn't read the comics yet and a dream title for those who were already fans of the comic book series. The cabinet is now currently available for pre-order going for $700, and with it, they're also selling a special X-Men-themed stool for you to chill on as you take on Magneto and the Brotherhood Of Mutants. You can read up more about the game below and everything it comes with, along with a special trailer showing off how this version of the game plays once you get it built.