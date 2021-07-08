Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Southwest Notes: Mavs, Sweeney, THJ, SVG, Grizzlies, Rockets

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mavericks are in advanced talks to hire Sean Sweeney as an assistant coach on Jason Kidd‘s new staff, according to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein (Twitter link). Sweeney, who has been on Dwane Casey‘s staff in Detroit since 2018, was said last month to be in talks with the Pistons on a new deal. However, as Stein points out, Sweeney worked on Kidd’s staff during his time in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. Once Kidd was hired by the Mavericks, it seems Sweeney’s focus shifted to a reunion with the veteran coach.

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Sweeney
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svg#Mavs#Svg#Pistons#Star Recruits Podcast#Pelicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Grizzlies: Blockbuster trade for Zach LaVine could shake the entire NBA

As has become an annual trend, the Memphis Grizzlies are a team that is coming up as a destination for some of the NBA’s stars. Even though Memphis hasn’t made a blockbuster trade to bring in strong talent just yet, the way their squad is trending has experts believing that they’ll become a team that does just that.
NBAspacecityscoop.com

Houston Rockets: 3 trades of Eric Gordon to the Mavericks, Nuggets, and Grizzlies

In September of 2019, when the Houston Rockets signed Eric Gordon to a four-year $75.6 million contract extension hardly anyone batted an eye. Sure, Gordon was 30, still had one more year on his current deal and the new contract would carry through his age 35 season, but he had just been a crucial part of a Rockets team that had narrowly missed out on the NBA Finals.
NBAHoopsHype

Milwaukee Bucks Coach

“Giannis is the future of the NBA and his drive and athleticism have made him an undeniable force in the league,” said Alfie Brody, vice president of marketing for NBA 2K. “He’s the perfect cover athlete and we’re excited to feature him as our very first international cover star, as NBA 2K has a strong following with fans all over the world.” The NBA 2K19 Standard Edition will be available on Sept. 11 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC platforms.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Grizzlies: This trade hypothetical involving JJJ changes everything

Before I get into this Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors trade, I want to make it as clear as possible that this is not a trade hypothetical that I have drawn up. Rather, this was a trade hypothetical drawn up by NBA Analysis Net, a site that comes up with a handful of these. To reiterate, I did not come up with this trade.
NBAMavs Moneyball

The Mavericks should reunite Goran Dragic and Luka Doncic

The playoffs made it abundantly clear that the Dallas Mavericks need to add talent. Fit is important but the Mavericks cannot go forward with such massive talent disadvantages. It is also incredibly important that the Mavericks acquire a player who can create offense. Against the Los Angeles Clippers the offense absolutely imploded every time anyone who was not Luka Doncic attempted to create off the dribble. Dragic would change that.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Wanted To Team Up With Damian Lillard In 2019

The Los Angeles Clippers once again fell short of their goal of winning an NBA Championship. This time, however, they can't be to blame, as Kawhi Leonard's injury was a massive blow for them and they still fought hard in the Western Conference Finals. So, now that Leonard has the...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors trade lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State

If there is one NBA team that could be looking to make a move for another star, it could be the Golden State Warriors. We have seen them do this in the past and after the season they just had, it could happen again. The Dubs have been down the past two years because of injuries and could be looking to turn it around right away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy