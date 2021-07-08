Cancel
NY AG James Helps Shut Down Purdue Pharma-Secures $4.5 Billion from Sackler Family for Role in Opioid Crisis

 15 days ago

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a resolution of her lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. The agreement will, first and foremost, shut down Purdue Pharma and end the Sackler family’s ability to manufacture opioids ever again. The agreement will also deliver one of the largest payments that individuals and entities they control have paid to resolve a law enforcement action in U.S. history — more than $4.5 billion will be paid to fund prevention, treatment, and recovery programs in communities across the country. Additionally, the agreement will make public tens of millions of documents related to the company and the family’s roles in igniting the opioid crisis — requiring unprecedented disclosure about the role Purdue and the Sacklers played in hooking Americans on opioids.

