South Carolina Employment Situation: Jobless Claims Hold At Pre-Pandemic Levels As ‘Emergency’ Benefits Expire

Initial jobless claims in South Carolina continued to hold at pre-pandemic levels during the week ending July 3, 2021 – the seventh straight week these claims have clocked in at (or below) this critical benchmark. That’s significant for a couple of reasons: First, it is indicative of a sustained return to “normal” for this leading edge employment indicator. Second, it means the state should be in position to weather the discontinuation of federal Covid-19-related “emergency” unemployment benefit programs.