WHAT IF...? And LOKI Merch Includes Alligator Variant Funko POP, Hydra Stomper LEGO Set, And More

Every year there is always a new trend for Funko with their Pop Vinyl line; one year it was Chrome, another it was Flocked, and this year it's all about Black Light. Black Light Pops has been a huge success, with Alice in Wonderland, Marvel, and Batman all getting the special treatment. Funko just changed the game up as they announced the first Black Light Funko Chase with their new PX Exclusive 10" Galactus Pop. That is right, the highly demanded 10" Galactus Pop is back in a Back Light makeover with the planet-eating god and a mini Silver Surfer lighting up the night. The entire figure and packaging have been redone, making it a must-have collectible or any Fantastic Four or Marvel fan. As mentioned above, this will be the first Black Light Pops to get a Chase variant from Funko giving collectors the chance to wield the power of Galactus the Lifebringer with the Fallen One Silver Surfer. The Pop is a PX Exclusive, so your local comic book store is the best way to reserve yours, but online pre-orders are up here. It should be a 1:6 chance to acquire the Galactus Chase, so good luck to all who search for such glory.