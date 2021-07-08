Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

WHAT IF...? And LOKI Merch Includes Alligator Variant Funko POP, Hydra Stomper LEGO Set, And More

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of today's new trailer for What If...?, Marvel.com has officially unveiled some merchandise for the Disney+ animated series along with some tie-in items for Wednesday's penultimate episode of Loki. There are key-chains, pins, t-shirts, backpacks, and LEGO sets, but arguably the most sought-after items will be the Funko POPs!

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Hydra Stomper Lego Set#Marvel Com#Disney#Kid Loki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lego
News Break
Shopping
Related
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Galactus Receives Funko Black Light Treatment With PX Exclusive Pop

Every year there is always a new trend for Funko with their Pop Vinyl line; one year it was Chrome, another it was Flocked, and this year it's all about Black Light. Black Light Pops has been a huge success, with Alice in Wonderland, Marvel, and Batman all getting the special treatment. Funko just changed the game up as they announced the first Black Light Funko Chase with their new PX Exclusive 10" Galactus Pop. That is right, the highly demanded 10" Galactus Pop is back in a Back Light makeover with the planet-eating god and a mini Silver Surfer lighting up the night. The entire figure and packaging have been redone, making it a must-have collectible or any Fantastic Four or Marvel fan. As mentioned above, this will be the first Black Light Pops to get a Chase variant from Funko giving collectors the chance to wield the power of Galactus the Lifebringer with the Fallen One Silver Surfer. The Pop is a PX Exclusive, so your local comic book store is the best way to reserve yours, but online pre-orders are up here. It should be a 1:6 chance to acquire the Galactus Chase, so good luck to all who search for such glory.
Shoppingflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s What If…? Captain Carter & The Hydra Stomper LEGO set revealed

Last month we got a look at the Tony Stark’s Sakaarian Iron Man set, and now LEGO has officially revealed another tie-in the upcoming Disney+ animated series Marvel’s What If…? with the Captain Carter & The Hydra Stomper set which hits shelves on August 1st, priced at £27.99/$29.99; check it out here…
ComicsComicBook

Marvel's What If...? Funko Pops Unveiled

Earlier today, Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer and release date for the upcoming animated series What If...? on Disney+. One of the big draws of the show is that MCU stars will provide the voices for the animated versions of their characters - with a major twist. The show explores the multiverse, so your favorite characters are going to take on new roles - like T-Challa as Star-Lord and Peggy Carter as super solider Captain Carter. This, of course, will make for some very interesting Funko Pops.
AnimalsComicBook

Loki Producer Shows Off Alligator Loki Set Photos

One of Loki’s producers had some behind-the-scenes photos of Alligator Loki during those fight sequences. “Journey Into Mystery” is the latest episode of the Disney+ show to hit the service, and the Internet fell in love with the reptile Loki variant. All over Twitter and Facebook, you can find posts about the adorable little menace. Eric Martin posted about the alligator of mischief and persuaded fans that he really did mix it up during some of those fight sequences. The production pictures are hilarious because Alligator Loki is actually a blue plush with googly eyes. In fact, it sort of follows the wild logic of the show to see Tom Hiddleston and Richard E. Grant talking to a stuffed animal in earnest. The reptile’s big moment in Episode 5 was definitely biting President Loki and that was an excellent sell job by the man who has played this character for years.
Shoppingallears.net

Get Ready for Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ With a NEW Funko Pop Collection

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Are you looking forward to the NEW animated Marvel series What If…? on Disney+?. We spotted these new Marvel Funko Pop characters available for pre-order that sound a little...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Loki’s Head Writer Loves Alligator Loki As Much as You Do

The following contains Loki spoilers. Loki episode 5 introduced a multitude of new Loki variants, including an older Classic Loki sporting the character’s iconic comic costume, a younger Kid Loki version, and most importantly: Alligator Loki. This small reptilian variant – complete with tiny golden horns! – is apparently just as much of an Asgardian trickster as his more human counterparts. (Even though, admittedly, his very existence raises some legitimate questions about his birth and adoption status that the show does not and sadly will probably never address.)
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – New Exclusive Marvel Pops Revealed

FunKon 2021 is only a couple of weeks away, and Funko is already starting off their upcoming convention exclusive reveals. This morning the company broadcasted a brand new amazing episode of Funko FUN TV, giving Funatics a look at some of the upcoming exclusive Pop Vinyls. We have already seen some of the upcoming FunKon Soda exclusives, including the awesome Black Light Thor Chase, which fans can check out here. Things get a little marvelous this time, as Funko revealed some of their upcoming Marvel Comics Pop exclusives for FunKon 2021. More could be revealed throughout the week, but so far, Funko has officially revealed five new Marvel Pops, which will consist of Captain America, Blade, Wolf Cap, The Falcon, and a new 10" Galactus.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

TURNING RED: Check Out The Fun First Trailer And Poster For Pixar's Next Wacky Animated Adventure

That's the tagline for Turning Red, the latest movie from Pixar. Directed by Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her 2018 short film Bao (which is fantastic and currently available to stream on Disney+), it stars young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically always).
TV SeriesComicBook

Alligator Loki Backstory Fan-Comic Goes Viral

The penultimate episode of Loki, "Journey Into Mystery," was released on Disney+ this week and it has Marvel fans talking about everything from Richard E. Grant's performance as Classic Loki to the super sweet hug between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson). However, the real standout of the episode was Alligator Loki, who fans can't stop talking about on Twitter. In fact, @keiidakamya took to the social media site this week to share her own Alligator Loki fan-comic, which has since gone viral.
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Interview: Jack Veal On Kid Loki Killing Thor, Alligator Loki Co-Star, Tom Hiddleston's Advice, & More

Introduced in the pages of Thor #617 by Matt Fraction and Pasqual Ferry, Kid Loki became an instant hit with comic book fans and was later put on the map in the pages of Kieron Gillen's Journey Into Mystery. The character made his live-action debut in Loki's fourth episode in a memorable mid-credits scene before taking centre stage alongside his fellow Variants in the show's fifth instalment.
TV & VideosCollider

Adorable 'Loki' Set Photo Reveals What They Used as the Stand-In for Alligator Loki

Loki has already delivered many memorable surprises in the five episodes that are already available on Disney+. Still, none is as weird as the Alligator Loki Variant, a literal alligator using a golden-horned crown. The internet went crazy when Alligator Loki was introduced, and Loki’s director Kate Herron seems to be aware of all the love the character got, as she used her Twitter account to reveal the Variant's stand-in.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Star DeObia Oparei Reacts To The News Boastful Loki WILL Receive A Funko Pop Figure (Exclusive)

Last week, Marvel Studios shared some very cool new merchandise for Loki, including Funko Pop figures featuring the likenesses of President Loki, Kid Loki, Classic Loki, and Alligator Loki. Conspicuous by his absence, however, was Boastful Loki, though CNBC reporter Sarah Whitten would later confirm that a Pop is coming (and that it's likely to be a Comic-Con exclusive).
Entertainmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki Crocodile Funko surprises Marvel fans

Loki Cocodrilo Funko is causing a sensation among fans of Marvel, and is that this collectible piece has been released after the character appeared in the fifth chapter of the hit of Loki that can be seen only in Disney+ and it is an exclusive design of Funko Inc., Here we give you all the details!

Comments / 0

Community Policy