Explore the Possibilities of What If…? With New Wave of Funko Pops
Marvel has just revealed that the upcoming animated Marvel Studios series What If…? is set to stream on Disney+ on August 11. Unlike the Marvel Comics comic books that captivated fans, this anime show showcases new stories coming out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a multiverse, there are endless possibilities on what these What If…? stories will hold from a Marvel Zombies world to a world where Peggy Carter takes up the mantle of Captain Carter. Funko is ready to dive into this reality of endless possibilities as they reveal their first wave of What If…? Pop Vinyls. Currently, there is a total of 11 Pops heading our way with 5 common releases and 6 headings exclusive to select retailers. This wave will consist of:bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0