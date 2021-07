Many realtors will tell you that neutral colors tend to sell homes faster. However, if you have plans to put your home on the market soon, think blue. According to Zillow’s latest interior paint color analysis, if you want to get more cash for your home, skip the trendy colors and stick with a calming blue in key rooms. Kate Rogers, a behavioral scientist at Zillow, says the study found prospective homeowners are sensitive to paint color inside the home, even though it’s a relatively easy and inexpensive fix. Why? The right paint color in the right room can significantly impact a buyer’s impression of a home. It’s all about how the room makes the buyer feel when they are touring the home.