Gambel Communications Welcomes New Communications Strategist
NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based public relations firm Gambel Communications announced that April Catarella has joined the team as a communications strategist. Catarella’s responsibilities as a communications strategist include media relations, social media, community relations, and special event planning and management for clients in a variety of industries. She will represent Boys Town Louisiana, Access Health Louisiana and Jefferson Ready Start Network.www.bizneworleans.com
Comments / 0