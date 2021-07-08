Letter to the editor: I’m not surprised McGahey sees cities as ‘dirty, diseased and dangerous’

In an opinion column dated July 6, self-proclaimed conservative Kim McGahey asks new residents coming into Summit County from cities to “check your liberal socialism at the door.” First, he is throwing the word socialism around like a Fox News commentator. The definition of socialism is where the government owns all the means of production. No one is recommending that. Secondly, how dare any Republican call themselves a conservative when U.S. debt has gone from $15 trillion pre-Trump to $28 trillion today while conservative Republican’s have given multitrillion-dollar tax breaks to the superrich.