Paramount+'s iCarly revival has been a hit with fans, but if you don't have the streaming service you will have a chance to watch the series' first episode outside of Paramount+. A new promo has aired on Nick@Nite and NickRewind, and reveals that the first episode of the iCarly revival is airing on Nick@Nite on Saturday. The episode will air at 9:30 AM EST and 8:30 AM CST, and it's unclear if this is just a one-off or if other episodes will air moving forward. The first five episodes of iCarly are now available on Paramount+, so if they wanted to they could just air them week by week in that same time slot, but we'll just have to wait and see. You can see the promo below (courtesy of @TheAGames10)