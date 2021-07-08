Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hendricks County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendricks, Marion, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hendricks; Marion; Morgan A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN MORGAN EASTERN HENDRICKS AND WESTERN MARION COUNTIES At 230 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Danville to Plainfield to 10 miles northwest of Martinsville. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Indianapolis, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Martinsville, Speedway, Mooresville, Danville, Avon, Pittsboro, Brooklyn, Clermont, Monrovia, Clayton, Wynnedale, Bethany, Eagle Creek Reservoir, Lake Hart, Indianapolis Int`l Airport, Eminence and Centerton. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 118 and 126. Interstate 70 between mile markers 52 and 80. Interstate 74 between mile markers 60 and 73. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Martinsville, IN
City
Plainfield, IN
City
Marion, IN
City
Monrovia, IN
City
Bethany, IN
County
Hendricks County, IN
County
Marion County, IN
County
Morgan County, IN
City
Clermont, IN
City
Brooklyn, IN
City
Danville, IN
City
Mooresville, IN
City
Centerton, IN
City
Brownsburg, IN
City
Pittsboro, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Eagle Creek Reservoir#Eminence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Posted by
The Associated Press

China rebuffs WHO’s terms for further COVID-19 origins study

BEIJING (AP) — China cannot accept the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was “rather taken aback” that the plan includes...
Posted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy