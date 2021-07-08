Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mercer; Monroe; Summers A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL BLAND...SUMMERS...MERCER AND NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 230 PM EDT, radar indicated showers producing locally heavy rainfall were located along a line extending from Talcott to Bluefield. The showers are nearly stationary. Locations impacted include Bluefield Princeton Hinton Athens Union Matoaka and Rocky Gap. Locally heavy rain, at rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour at times, will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.