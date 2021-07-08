Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owen County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Owen, Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Owen; Putnam A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN MORGAN SOUTHWESTERN HENDRICKS...NORTHEASTERN OWEN AND CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES At 149 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles west of Danville to near Greencastle to 13 miles northwest of Spencer. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Greencastle, Danville, Cloverdale, Monrovia, Clayton, Bainbridge, Paragon, Fillmore, Coatesville, Amo, Stilesville, Quincy, Groveland, Belle Union, Little Point, Eminence, Cagles Mill Lake and Devore. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 34 and 60. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coatesville, IN
City
Bainbridge, IN
County
Putnam County, IN
City
Cloverdale, IN
City
Monrovia, IN
City
Greencastle, IN
City
Danville, IN
County
Owen County, IN
City
Spencer, IN
City
Amo, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Groveland Belle Union#Little Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisNBC News

The top moments from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
MLBABC News

Cleveland's baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND -- Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy