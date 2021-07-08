From New Leadership to Vicarious Punching, The ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Cast Previews The Continuation Series

This looks like pure awesome, and as Kevin Smith has said, it’s the animated series that a lot of us have been waiting on for years now since He-Man and the Masters of the Universe first came around. Seeing the trailer and getting the idea that Eternia is in serious trouble one can’t help but think that the story is already about to kick off in a major way when it hits Netflix on July 23rd. Watching the trailer and seeing Prince Adam transform into He-Man, and Teela showing her increasingly frustrated attitude, is definitely enough, but getting to hear more about the story, such as the heroes and villains of Eternia having to work together, Skeletor entering the fray, and the fact that magic is slowly fading from Eternia, all of it is feeding into the need that a lot of people probably feel by now to watch the season unfold and take us back to a pleasing moment in our childhood when we would shout to the heavens we have the power and so on.