Eight Ways Leaders Can Encourage Employees To Share More Ideas

How many times has a CEO candidate seemed perfect in every way? They have exceptional degrees, experience, and a proven track record that completely matches the job description. Yet 12 months into the role, the CEO begins to fail. Maybe they struggle with the board of directors, or they cannot align their own management team. In a time when CEOs are being asked to quickly adapt and make the most of a volatile environment, hiring practices are becoming laser-focused in finding a CEO with specific skills and experiences. But too often, the hiring leaders are not considering the environment in which their newly hired CEO will be operating.