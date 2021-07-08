Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

'Women's safety', a growing concern in Pakistan

albuquerqueexpress.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan] July 8 (ANI): The safety of women has become a growing concern in Pakistan, which has in the recent past witnessed several instances of crimes against women, including rape and other crimes. The News International in its editorial raised concerns over the rights of women, their dignity and...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Pakistan#Gender Discrimination#Domestic Violence#The News International#State Of Human Rights#Hrcp#Cedaw#Ani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Related
Worldnationalinterest.org

Nuclear Nightmare: Why Pakistan's Nukes Are Cause For Concern

Unlike neighboring India and China, Pakistan does not have a “no first use” doctrine. Here's What You Need to Know: Experts believe the country's nuclear stockpile is steadily growing. Sandwiched between Iran, China, India and Afghanistan, Pakistan lives in a complicated neighborhood with a variety of security issues. One of...
WorldPosted by
Vice

Why Deadly Abortions Keep Killing Women in Pakistan

When Amin Masih got the phone call in February, he went to the hospital thinking Rabia, his 27-year old daughter, had been injured while riding through the streets of Lahore on the back of a motorbike. After he arrived outside the emergency room, he found her on a stretcher. Rabia had been brought in by her boyfriend Ijaz who, uninjured, insisted there had been an accident. At that point, Rabia was already dead.
Advocacydallassun.com

12 Thai Student Activists Charged with Royal Defamation

A dozen Thai pro-democracy student activists were charged with royal defamation and sedition on Thursday, their lawyers said, over a rally last year that demanded reforms to Thailand's unassailable monarchy. The pro-democracy movement, which has been largely led by student activists, kicked off a year ago due to public discontent...
WorldBirmingham Star

Afghanistan: Taliban imposes severe restrictions on women

Balkh [Afghanistan], July 10 (ANI): Residents of Balkh were stupefied to receive distributed leaflets by the Taliban wherein they were ordered to follow strict rules that are similar to those they had imposed on Afghans when they last governed the country from 1996 to 2001. Gul Rahim Niazman and Roshan...
Charitiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan: Funding shortfall amid deepening humanitarian crisis

A senior UN official on Thursday urged donors to step up support for Afghanistan, where ongoing drought and increased military operations amid foreign troop withdrawal, are displacing scores of civilians, creating a growing humanitarian crisis. Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, said a $1.3 billion appeal, launched...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei

China on Wednesday warned the United States over increasing military contacts with Taiwan saying that seeking independence of Taiwan means ‘war’. China defense ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said that China believes in its complete reunification and expressed Beijing’s opposition towards Washington-Taipei military ties. Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Expert predicts failure as China eyes a move into Afghanistan: 'This is going to be fun to watch'

As American troops complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing appears to have been waiting in the wings for an opportunity to enter the war-torn country. For President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, Afghanistan is a crucial piece of the puzzle. It offers a portal through which the Chinese military might access the Arabian Sea, via Iran or Pakistan.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Taliban parade new weapons seized from Afghan military as U.S. withdraws

KABUL — The Taliban have showed off containers full of weapons and military hardware seized from the Afghan military as American forces withdraw from the country and the militants continue their march across the country. The weaponry includes 900 guns, 30 light tactical vehicles and 20 army pick-up trucks, according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy