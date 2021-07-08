Leading Activist Groups Call On UN To Push Russia On Rights

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma and discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral cooperation.The issues that were discussed by the two leaders included matter concerning the forthcoming chairmanship of New Delhi in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August this year."On July 15, Russian Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Indian Ambassador to Russia D.B.Venkatesh Varma discussed a wide range of issues of Russia-India cooperation within the UN with an emphasis on the forthcoming New Delhi's chairmanship in the UNSC in August this year," Russian Embassy in India tweeted.Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar was on his three-day visit to Russia. He met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.Jaishankar stated that the relationship between India and Russia has been among the steadiest in the world and called for constant nurturing of the bilateral ties that have remained strong years after the Second World War. (ANI)