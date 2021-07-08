Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Store Owners on Metropolitan Avenue Form Business Coalition, To Host Community Day Event Next Month

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13n2tS_0arDkeOf00
The owners of Aigner Chocolate, 103-02 Metropolitan Ave., have helped form a business association on Metropolitan Avenue (Google Maps)

A group of small business owners in Forest Hills have come together at a time of adversity to host their first event this summer.

Several merchants along Metropolitan Avenue have formed a group called the Metro Village of Forest Hills and are hosting a community day on Saturday, Aug. 7. The coalition came together during the pandemic.

The event will take place on Metropolitan Avenue, from 74th Avenue to Selfridge Street. Merchants along the block — from Dee’s Brick Oven Pizza to Royal Collectibles — will offer attractions and food.

Attendees will have the chance to win prizes by participating in a scavenger hunt.

The event, called Community Day, aims to highlight the small businesses along the stretch of Metropolitan Avenue.

The businesses came together following a string of burglaries that took place during the pandemic that was a blow to many storeowners and restaurants.

For instance, Aigner Chocolates, a longstanding chocolate shop in the community, was broken into on Aug. 9. Its owners, Mark Libertini and Rachel Kellner, posted about the break-in on social media and received an outpouring of support from residents and neighboring merchants.

The husband-and-wife team received a gift from one of their fellow merchants along with some words of encouragement.

This gesture inspired Kellner to reach out to fellow business owners Eileen Arabian of Dee’s and Sandra Mandell of Oliloli Arts & Craft Studio to talk about creating a business association.

“The Forest Hills community welcomed us with open arms five years ago,” said Keller, who took over the chocolate shop with her husband in 2015. “We are incredibly fortunate to have developed strong relationships with both the business owners of Metropolitan Avenue and the patrons of our store.”

The owners decided it was time to formalize their business relationships and create an initiative to support one another in a partnership within the community.

They created Metro Village of Forest Hills to support their fellow merchants and strengthen the community.

“Living and operating my business in this community has made me extremely grateful for the relationships and the support that I have received over the years,” Arabian said. “My wife, Eileen, and I are excited to work with our fellow local business owners to ensure the economic viability of all of the business on Metropolitan Avenue.”

Comments / 0

Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
553
Followers
380
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Arts#Royal Collectibles#Community Day#Arabian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Small BusinessWMDT.com

Small business owner expanding vendor event to Hudson Fields

DELAWARE- A business owner from Milton is expanding her efforts in helping small businesses. Jaclyn Gibbons started to host vendor events at her farm last year, helping small business owners who struggled due to the pandemic. However, next month she’s growing the initiative holding a vendor event at Hudson Fields.
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Community Revitalization Coalition giving back to community

LAWRENCEVILLE - The Community Revitalization Coalition, LLC (CRC), will be holding a “Unity Fest” on July 24, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the S.C.O.R.E. Field, 1809 Lawrenceville Plank Road, Lawrenceville, VA 23868. K-12 students and rising college freshmen from Brunswick, Mecklenburg, and Greensville counties are invited for free school supplies, free food, and activities. Additionally, small/local businesses are invited to set-up vending stations to promote their products and services.
Henderson, NCwarrenrecord.com

Area nonprofit to host Community Day 2021

Turning Point Community Development Corporation and Oasis of Hope Ministries in Henderson will present Community Day 2021 at Turning Point CDC on Aug. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will feature several community vendors. The event will serve as a day for the community to come together. It will feature...
WUHF

Networking event aims to connect business owners

A professional networking event happening this weekend in Rochester aims to bring small business owners together, to work together as they recover from the impact of the pandemic. Kartel Beauty Studio will host the event Saturday from 5-9 p.m. inside Cumberland Business Park. Speakers include:. Chad Grimes, owner of CG’s...
Cranberry Township, PAthecranberryeagle.com

Community Days event opens in Cranberry Twp.

CRANBERRY TWP — Scores of area residents braved the rain and humidity to attend the opening evening of the 2021 iteration of Cranberry Township Community Days. The longstanding event, which took a 2020 hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returned in full force this year, with the opening night featuring the grand opening of the Rotary Amphitheater, children singing and, of course, rides and food booths.
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge Texan

First Baptist Church to host community events on Aug. 4, Aug. 7

The First Baptist Church of Breckenridge will sponsor two upcoming events for the community. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, FBC will sponsor a city-wide “Back to School Bash” from 6 to 10 p.m. at the pavilion in Arthur Miller Park (aka the Breckenridge City Park). Families are welcome to attend and enjoy music, food, crafts, swimming and more. Forms will be available for parents to register their children for local fall activities.
Savannah, GAWSAV-TV

Photo Gallery: SPD hosts Community Day celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Central Precint held a community-wide celebration Saturday. SPD’s Community Day brought together officers and residents to enjoy food, games and more. Check out a photo gallery below.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Savannah Police Department holding community day events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department held a community event on Thursday. SPD officers were there to get to know members of the community better as well as hand out school supplies ahead of the first day of school. One Lieutenant said the event is important for his...
Artsinsitebrazosvalley.com

ACBV Hosts Community Art Day on Aug. 7

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley (ACBV) will host their first ever Community Art Day Saturday, Aug. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arts Council. This event will include Snow Cones From ScCo Sno and a variety of activities for people of all ages. This family-friendly, all-ages inclusive event encourages visitors to partake in a day of art and fun. Participants will also be able to leave the event with an art kit (while supplies last).
Politicseastaurorany.com

Elma Park to Host ITAC Community Event

It Takes a Community (ITAC), EMW Drug & Alcohol Prevention Coalition, will hold a Town Hall Meeting at the Village Green Park on Aug. 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., located at 3001 Bowen Road. The free community event will include a mini-health fair featuring kid-friendly activities, health care and...
manitouspringsgov.com

Day of Friendship Community Event

We will be hosting a community event in celebration of the International Day of Friendship! Stop by to enjoy live music, poetry, yard games, and much more. We can't wait to see you there!
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

North Houston area business owner giving back to community with supportive initiatives

Members of the north Harris County community will receive a bundle of opportunities to feed, vaccinate and support their families thanks to local business owner Tiffany Magee. Magee, a Louisiana native and Texas resident since 2014, is using her business Showtime Bar and Lounge and her experience in event planning to host events offering vaccinations, school supplies and more for the rest of 2021.
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Community vaccination event scheduled for next week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you've been putting off getting the Covid-19 vaccine and still want to get it, you have another chance coming up. Next Thursday, July 29th, Mosaic Life Care will be holding a community vaccination event. It will be held at the former Gordmans location in the East...
Westchester County, NYhamlethub.com

Westchester County to Host Spanish-Language Seminar for Business Owners

Information will be provided about the small business recovery grant program. After a successful virtual seminar last month, Westchester County will host another Spanish-language seminar July 21 at 1pm. Information will be provided to Spanish-speaking business owners on how to obtain a small business recovery grant. Westchester County Executive George...
Healthmageenews.com

Health Department Hosts One-Stop Shop Event for Back-to-School Forms

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. In order to accommodate busy parents gearing up for the new school year, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host a one-stop shop for required school entry/registration forms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy