Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Overnight runway rehabilitation begins at SLO  County Regional Airport

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uw7ck_0arDkY3B00
Runway at San Luis Obispo Regional Airport: courtesy photo

No flights will be permitted during construction

–On Thursday night, the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport begins nighttime rehabilitation work on its primary runway.

From Thursday night at 10 p.m. to Friday morning at 5 a.m., the runway will be closed for the construction efforts and no flights will be permitted during that time.

Preparation for the rehabilitation project began months ago, and airlines and airport tenants have made adjustments to their schedules in advance of the work. The project’s construction calendar has been designed to align with the airport’s commercial air traffic, which means that much of the rehabilitation work will be conducted at night. Construction closures will occur throughout the summer months and the runway rehabilitation project is expected to be complete in early fall.

The airport’s runway 11-29 rehabilitation project is a comprehensive upgrade to the main runway and its taxiway connectors. The $13.5 million project also includes the rehabilitation of the runway lighting system, which includes runway lights and lighted directional signs. The runway rehabilitation project will not expand the runway or change any use of the property.

For more information about the runway rehabilitation project, including the most up-to-date construction timeline, visit https://www.sloairport.com/runway-rehabilitation-project/.

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport serves areas as far north as Southern Monterey County and as far south as Northern Santa Barbara County. The airport offers convenient access to and from the Central Coast. Residents and visitors have the choice of three commercial airlines with flights to several major U.S. hubs. The airport is also home to full-service general aviation and corporate facilities.

Comments / 0

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Runway Lighting#Slo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Structure fire contained in Atascadero

–Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a structure fire at 1375 El Camino Real Wednesday afternoon. The fire was quickly contained. Five local fire agencies responded to the incident, including Atascadero, Templeton, CalFire, Atascadero State Hospital and Paso Robles. The fire caused damage to nearby fences and approximately one acre of surrounding vegetation, along with structural damage to one home. One civilian sustained minor injuries during the incident but did not require transit to the hospital. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the occupants of the home that was damaged.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest records for July 11-18

On July 12, Griffin Horton Cole Edwards, 25, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 10th Street and Railroad Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher. On July 12, Andrea Michelle Kern, 39, of Atascadero, was...
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Wednesday, July 21

–The California Mid-State Fair opens for business on Wednesday. On Monday afternoon, the fair announced that Bret Michaels’ concert was canceled for Wednesday evening. Poultry and Turkey Show & Poultry Knowledge Bowl @ Paso Robles Pavilion. 8:30 a.m. 4-H & FFA Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center. 9 a.m. Dairy...
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

North County Stroke Support Group meets at Twin Cities

Meetings take place at the Morgan Conference Center in Founders’ Pavilion. -The North County Stroke Support Group is meeting in-person again at Twin Cities Community Hospital on third Monday of each month from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The next meeting is happening July 19. They meet to share information that is useful and relevant to stroke survivors and those that care for them. Anyone interested is invited to join with a willingness to share and be supportive of others in the group.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Crime statistics: Is Paso Robles safe?

–Is Paso Robles safe? This report explores multiple crime data ranking sites and those from the Paso Robles Police Department. According to the Paso Robles Police Department, crime decreased from 2018-2020. According to its statistics, in 2019, there were 300 reports of violent crimes and 649 reports of property crime. In 2020, there were 227 reports of violent crime and 377 reports of burglary crime.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Uncorked Wine Tours owner featured in Visit California campaign

Owner Katie Hayward shared her favorite Paso Robles spots. –Uncorked Wine Tours, a popular local wine tour business, was recently featured on Visit California’s website to represent Paso Robles and the various attractions tourists can enjoy in town. In the article, owner Katie Hayward discussed how Uncorked Wine Tours came to be and her favorite spots to visit in the region.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Grand jury releases report on detention, psychiatric facilities in SLO County

–The State of California requires county grand juries to inspect all detention facilities within their county on a yearly basis. Since incarcerated persons may be sent to the San Luis Obispo County Psychiatric Health Facility (PHF), this facility is now routinely inspected. In this report, the 2021-2022 San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury presents the results of continued reporting of the county’s PHF efforts to control altercations.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Veterans encouraged to take transportation survey

Survey hopes to gain more knowledge about the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities. -The County Veteran Services Office (VSO) is working with the San Luis Obispo Counsel of Governments (SLOCOG) to address the public transportation needs of the county’s seniors and disabled persons. Paramount to these efforts is identifying the transportation needs of the community’s veteran population. The VSO says that many veterans face transportation challenges while traveling throughout the county and they hope to raise awareness of these challenges so more resources can be allocated to supporting veterans’ public transportation needs.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Yosemite Bank and Founders Community Bank rebrand as Premier Valley

New name unifies banking centers across Central California; local team remains unchanged. -Effective immediately, all Yosemite Bank, Founders Community Bank and Premier Valley Bank banking centers will begin operating under the Premier Valley Bank name. This affects banking centers in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Oakhurst, Mariposa and Groveland. The existing Premier Valley Bank branding in Fresno has also been updated, enhancing visual identity from black and gold to navy and silver.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Energy flex alert issued for Monday due to heat, wildfires

– With electric transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to the explosive Bootleg Fire and continued high temperatures across the West resulting in increased demand for electricity, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Monday, July 12 to help stabilize the state’s electric grid and deal with uncertainty created by the extraordinary conditions.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

San Luis Obispo County to kick off redistricting process

Hearings will provide an opportunity for the boundaries between the county’s five supervisorial districts to be reviewed. –The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors is launching its first public hearing to solicit ideas on how to adjust the district boundaries for electing the Board of Supervisors for the next decade. The public hearings will provide an opportunity for the boundaries between the county’s five supervisorial districts to be reviewed to assure equal population distribution according to the 2020 U.S. Census data, as well as compliance with the Voting Rights Act and state requirements.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Cooler temperatures in the forecast this week for North County

-Paso Robles should see triple-digit heat to start off the week but a 20-degree cooldown is in the forecast mid-week, according to Weather Underground and PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey. There is a severe weather alert in effect for Paso Robles. The National Weather Service is warning of dangerously hot conditions...
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts Audi owners meeting

-The Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Exhibit hosted a meeting of Audi car owners on Saturday. The event included tours of the museum and auto display, as well catered meals for the participants. Audi car owners from around the state gathered at the museum to share information about their...
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Online video series helps Californians prepare emergency kits

‘7 Saturdays Series’ helps take the anxiety out of emergency planning. – As California enters the height of wildfire season, PG&E is continuing to offer information to help all Californians protect their homes and communities. In the fourth episode of its new 7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home online video series, PG&E Senior Public Safety Specialist David Hawks and Co-Host Alicia Mason dig into how viewers can prepare emergency kits and plans for safe home evacuations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy