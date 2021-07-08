Cancel
Temple Terrace, FL

Meet Patel, Greene & Associates, a 2021 Fast 50 honoree

By Chris Erickson
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 14 days ago
Patel, Greene & Associates is a civil engineering firm based in Temple Terrace and a 2021 Fast 50 honoree.

