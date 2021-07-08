Review: ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Is a Criminally Good Time

Amazon's fashion-runway-to-cash-register reality series "Making the Cut," which minted Los Angeles-based designer Jonny Cota the winner of its inaugural season, is back and beaming into your home (assuming your home has Amazon Prime). As with last season, which debuted last March just days after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world, two episodes will drop every week, with each episode's limited-edition winning look available for purchase on Amazon's "Making the Cut" page. (In response to last season's brisk sell-through — some items were gone almost immediately, most in a couple of days — the producers note there will be "increased availability" this time around.) The ultimate prize also remains the same: In addition to the kind of exposure only reality TV can offer, the winner will take home $1 million and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. And Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are back as hosts oozing their palpable co-worker chemistry.