Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

6 Investing Myths That Are Costing You Money

By Mallika Mitra
Posted by 
Money
Money
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPmkz_0arDkBzi00
Kiersten Essenpreis for Money

The investing world is full of good advice. It’s also full of misconceptions.

Now that trading apps like Robinhood and Webull have made it easy for investing newbies to buy and sell stocks, ETFs and even cryptocurrency at lightning speed with no fees, Wall Street suddenly seems much more accessible. But be careful not to make big moves with your hard-earned money just because you heard something on the internet.

We asked financial advisors about some of the biggest investing myths they hear.

Build a balanced portfolio with Robinhood.

Customize your portfolio with pieces of different companies and funds to help reduce risk. Click on your state to get started.

Myth 1: Investing in the stock market is only for retirement

Many investors are familiar with the 401(k), an employer-sponsored retirement account in which employers may match employees’ contributions. Investors may have even been maximizing those contributions for many years. But the rest of their money? It might be sitting in a checking or savings account, instead of growing in the stock market.

“This is surprisingly something that I run into more often than expected,” says Monica Sipes, partner and senior wealth advisor at Exencial Wealth Advisors in Frisco, Texas.

The best outcomes Sipes sees for retirees are those that have money in retirement accounts, along with after-tax brokerage accounts, she says. “It creates much more flexibility when you are actually in retirement.”

Savings and checking accounts are useful for your emergency fund and daily expenses, but the rest of your money should be working for you in the stock market.

Ad

Access your money easily with a Checking Account.

With a Checking Account from Citi you can make use of the funds as you need to, without any restrictions. Click below to open an account today!

Myth 2: Investing is a way to get rich quick

Meme stocks, cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens are booming. And while it seems like investors are becoming millionaires overnight, it’s actually really, really hard to do.

Investors rarely get rich from speculative assets like cryptocurrency, says Gregory Giardino, a financial advisor at J.M. Franklin and Company in Tarrytown, New York. Having an appropriate asset allocation — for example, the right ratio of stocks to bonds — and having the discipline to stick to a long-term plan are much more important for long-term success.

Financial advisors tend to recommend keeping your allocation to risky assets to just 2%, and 5% at the absolute most.

Ad

Online Financial Advisors can guide you toward smart investments and sound economic planning.

We can all benefit from the help of experts, especially when it comes to finances. Reach out to an Online Financial Advisor by clicking below.

Myth 3: Your stock allocation should be 100 minus your age

For a long time, subtracting your age from 100 to determine your stock allocation was the rule of thumb. It may make investing seem easier, but these days it’s also dangerous. Lifespans are increasing, and advisors say that this formula won’t give the average investor enough equity exposure to keep up with inflation over time. A better approach would be to subtract your age from 110 to get the percent of your portfolio that should be in stocks, they say.

But rules don’t work for everyone. Take a hypothetical 80 year old with $20 million, who spends $200,000 a year and wants to leave a legacy to her children, grandchildren and charities. She may have up to 90% in equities if she has sufficient cash flow for her annual needs, says Marc Schindler, founding partner at Pivot Point Advisors in Bellaire, Texas.

“It is more important to determine the investor’s risk tolerance, time horizon and cash flow needs to assign an equity allocation,” Schindler says.

Ad

Invest and trade in real time with Robinhood.

Robinhood makes investing in financial markets more affordable, more intuitive, and more fun, no matter how much experience you have. Click below to start investing today!

Myth 4: Gold is the best inflation hedge

Gold has long been considered a way to protect a portfolio against inflation — but it’s not actually a good inflation hedge, says Jordan Benold, an advisor at Benold Financial Planning in Prosper, Texas.

The precious metal got this reputation because it’s believed that as prices rise, so does the price of gold. However, history shows that gold has actually yielded a negative return during some of the most inflationary periods.

Gold does best when the U.S. dollar is losing value compared to foreign currencies, so a “weak” dollar would benefit gold investors, Benold explains. A period of rising inflation would tend to weaken the dollar, which could benefit gold. But high interest rates (which tend to go up with inflation) could suppress the price of gold.

“Gold is a good currency hedge,” Benold says. “Not an inflation hedge.”

Many financial planners recommend holding only a small amount of gold, no more than 5%.

Ad

Put a gold-backed IRA into your golden years.

Gold IRAs function much like traditional retirement accounts, but your investment is backed with gold and other precious metals, including silver, platinum and palladium. Click below to get started.

Myth 5: You must pay off all your debt before investing

It’s definitely important to make sure you have a strong financial foundation before you invest — but that doesn’t mean you have to pay off all your debt before turning to the stock market, says Haley Tolitsky, a financial planner with wealth management firm Cooke Capital based in Wilmington, North Carolina.

You should pay off high-interest debt, like credit cards, before investing beyond your employer’s 401(k) match, but you cannot afford to wait until your student loans are paid off to start investing, she says.

“You would be missing out on years of compounding growth, which is extremely difficult to make up in your later years,” Tolitsky says. “The key is to understand your budget and allocate funds toward both financial goals.”

Ad

Myth 6: Investors need to constantly check their investments

One common misperception is that investors need to pay attention to every piece of financial news, stimuli or new investment ideas of the day, says Sean Pearson, associate vice president at Ameriprise Financial in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. But that can do more harm than good, if it tempts you to take action. Investors should spend more time thinking about their financial responsibilities and goals than trying to time the market.

“There is a more direct path to college or retirement savings than picking the right meme stock,” Pearson says.

This isn’t to say you shouldn’t check on your portfolio and rebalance regularly, like once a quarter or year. But while it’s easy to get distracted by headlines about inflation or tax changes — and worry they might upend your savings and investing plan — those events likely aren’t going to mess with your long-term plan if you make it realistic and stick to it.

Comments / 0

Money

Money

6K+
Followers
788
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Retirement Savings#Asset Allocation#Retirement Age#U S Gold#Exencial Wealth Advisors#Citi#Meme#Cryptocurrencies#J M Franklin And Company#Pivot Point Advisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Money

How to Buy IPO Stock: A Beginner's Guide

An initial public offering (IPO) is Wall Street’s version of a celebration — it marks when a company makes the leap from being privately held to becoming a publicly traded stock. Like any good party, many people want an invitation to buy shares of a company the first time it’s offered on a stock exchange.
Income TaxGovExec.com

Go Ahead, Retire Early. But It'll Cost You

According to a National Public Radio report, a new study estimates that life expectancy in the United States decreased by nearly two years between 2018 and 2020, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Maybe this is why I’m getting so many emails from people wanting to retire sooner rather than later. Perhaps they’re thinking about getting the most out of the years they have left.
Income TaxPosted by
Forbes

Avoid The Tax Breaks That Cost You Money

People frequently tell me that they took a financial action at least partly “because it would save a few tax dollars.” Too often, a careful analysis of the situation reveals the action leaves them with fewer after-tax dollars. A classic case is the mortgage interest deduction. People often believe that...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Make the Average Investor a Millionaire

The stock market trounces the average annual return of other investment vehicles over the long term. Patience is the key to becoming a stock market millionaire. There are a lot of ways to build wealth. You can squirrel your savings under the mattress, invest in real estate, or buy bonds and bank CDs to generate interest income, to name a few ideas. But of all the investment vehicles available, the stock market has been the most consistent wealth creator over the long run.
MarketsPosted by
The Street Crypto

What Is Dogecoin? Is It a Good Investment?

The Shiba Inu-themed crypto has grown over 6,500% in the last year, but what is Dogecoin? To understand what dogecoin is and whether it is a safe investment, it helps to understand why cryptocurrency was even created in the first place, starting with Bitcoin. Fast Facts. Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency...
MarketsHerald & Review

This Investing Strategy Could Make You a Millionaire

Whether you're new to the stock market or an experienced investor, you probably want to make as much money as possible. But the market can be volatile, and if you invest in the wrong places, you could easily lose more than you gain. While there are never any guarantees in...
Marketsbondbuyer.com

Munis outperform UST volatility

Municipal yields rose slightly outside of 10-years after U.S. Treasuries swung back up double-digit basis points from Monday's lows as stocks rebounded from large losses on Monday. Municipals largely ignored the losses in UST as triple-A benchmark curves saw cuts of two to four basis points out longer while the...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Secrets to Beating the Average Investor

The average investor's portfolio lags the performance of the S&P 500 by nearly 4 percentage points, a study shows. Selling during volatile markets can drag down your long-term investment performance. The average investor likely has a less-exciting future than you do. You're poised to develop confidence in your investing skills,...
MarketsPosted by
ETF Focus

6 Safe Haven ETFs For An Increasingly Dangerous Market

If you pay attention to what the financial markets are telling us right now, I think you have to be concerned about a correction. Utilities and consumer staples outperformed sharply last week. Small-caps continue to underperform large-caps badly. Treasury yields keep falling quickly and significantly. The dollar is strengthening. All of these are signs of a defensive pivot taking place.
MarketsMotley Fool

3 Things to Do Before Investing in Bitcoin

Contemplating a Bitcoin purchase? Check these items off your list first. If it seems like everyone you know is investing in Bitcoin these days, well, you may be on to something. Cryptocurrency is growing increasingly popular, and while there are many digital coins to invest in, Bitcoin is among the most well known. To some degree, that could make it a more viable investment than some of the other digital currencies out there.
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

Should You Invest When the Stock Market Is Volatile?

Investing in the stock market is a smart way to generate wealth, but it can also be daunting. The market is incredibly volatile at times, which is unnerving when your life savings are on the line. Nobody knows when the market will crash, but it is certain that another downturn...
KidsQuad Cities Onlines

Can You Really Start Investing as a Teenager?

"Make good choices" is a phrase my wife says to our kids every time they leave the house. Many of you may say the same thing or some variation of it, or you heard it from your parents. It covers everything and is a much nicer way of saying, "Don't do something stupid."
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Secrets to Successful Crypto Investing

Crypto can be more volatile than other types of investments with huge one-day price fluctuations. Starting with smaller investment amounts can help you get used to the way cryptocurrencies trade as you gauge your comfort levels. Digital currency could differ from other investments in how much management it needs, and...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Investing Rules That Could Make You Rich

Time is your most valuable asset, and it can have a bigger effect on your money than you may think. Sometimes playing it too safe with your investments could hurt your earning potential. The number of stocks you buy could make or break your strategy. Investing in the stock market...

Comments / 0

Community Policy