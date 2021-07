Three members of the Clear Lake softball team have been named to All-North Central Conference teams. Sophomore Annika Nelson was a First Team All-NCC selection. Nelson led the league in slugging percentage with an average of 1.000. In 43 at-bats, she connected for 24 hits, four doubles and five home runs. Those statistics put her .558 batting average, which included 10 RBIs, second in the NCC. She ranked third in on-base percentage at .630. Her five home runs topped the conference.