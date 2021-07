What property type most defines cities such as New York, Miami and Dallas? What are those cities biggest concerns around hospitality and housing? In what ways will the post-pandemic environment change? What is the biggest impact that will be made by proptech? And what niche real estate category is looking strongest in those markets? Those and other questions are answered by Brian Bader, Kristi Gibson and Ian Shapiro, executives in the real estate practice at BDO. (07/2021)