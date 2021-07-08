Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Review: ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Is a Criminally Good Time

By Linda Maleh, TV Insider
KHQ Right Now
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s steal a revival! Nine years after the original 2008-12 TNT series ended, the Leverage team is back with a new season. The first eight of sixteen episodes drop on Friday, July 9 on IMDb TV (pssst… you can watch for free by downloading the IMDb TV app or watching on your Prime Video account). The criminally good series follows a group of Robin Hood-type thieves who use their special skills to even the scales of justice for people getting steamrolled by the rich and powerful. While revivals of long-gone shows often fall flat, failing to recapture the magic that made them great (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Veronica Mars season 4), Leverage: Redemption slips easily back into its skin and is a total blast.

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Gina Bellman
Person
Timothy Hutton
Person
Noah Wyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Price Gouging#Tnt#Sophie Parker#Leverage International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesCollider

'The Wheel of Time' & 'Leverage: Redemption' Are Part of Amazon Prime Video's Comic-Con Line-Up

The highly anticipated new series The Wheel of Time and I Know What You Did Last Summer have been announced as part of Amazon Prime and IMDB TV's Comic-Con@Home line-up. Additional panels include Leverage: Redemption, the last chapter of Evangelion, and S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies. Comic-Con@Home line-ups have been very competitive, as studios continue to leverage their IP in creative new ways to entice viewers to their service.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

From New Leadership to Vicarious Punching, The ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Cast Previews The Continuation Series

Hitter. Hacker. Grifter. Thief. Brains. For five seasons on TNT, “Leverage” followed four lone wolf criminals — led by former insurance investigator, Nathan Ford (Timothy Hutton) — turned crew of Robin Hoods, fighting corporate and government injustices inflicted upon everyday people. Using their individual skills as a team to steal from the deceitful and remorseless rich and powerful, the Leverage crew’s motto was simple: “Sometimes bad guys make the best good guys.”
TV SeriesMiami Herald

‘Leverage: Redemption’ gets the good/bad gang back together for IMDb TV reboot

“Leverage: Redemption” star Beth Riesgraf puts on a thick cowboy drawl when she sums up her show: “Sometimes bad guys are the only good guys you get.”. Almost a decade after “Leverage” left the air after five seasons, the thief (Riesgraf), the grifter (Gina Bellman), the hacker (Aldis Hodge) and the hitter (Christian Kane) are back in business for IMDb TV’s reboot, which premiered Friday, once again posing the question: Can good guys do bad things for good reasons, and still be good?
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Michelle Monaghan to Star as Twins in Netflix's Psychological Thriller 'Echoes'

Michelle Monaghan has been cast to play identical twins in Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Echoes,” a psychological thriller from executive producers and co-showrunners Brian Yorkey (“13 Reasons Why”) and Quinton Peeples (“Runaways”). Per the logline, “Echoes” is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a...
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘Leverage’ Focuses on Moving on & ‘Redemption’ in Revival Without Nate Ford

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first eight episodes of Leverage: Redemption.]. The Leverage crew is back in the IMDb TV revival, but they’re without the Mastermind who brought them all together, Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton). And it doesn’t take long for us to find out why he’s MIA: He’s been dead a year. Because that much time has passed, the others, especially his wife Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), are still grieving, but the wounds aren’t as fresh.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘Leverage: Redemption’ EP Dean Devlin Teases More Secrets and a ‘Fulfilling’ End to the Season

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first episodes of Leverage: Redemption.]. Over these first eight episodes, Leverage‘s Grifter Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), Thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), Hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), Fixer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), and Maker Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon) did what the bad guys of this series do best in the IMDb TV revival Redemption: stop the rich and powerful who take what they want. (Aldis Hodge’s Hacker Alec Hardison helped out in two episodes before his skills were needed elsewhere.)
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

The ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Cast on the Crew’s Dynamics & More From the Revival

If you were a fan of the original Leverage, chances are you enjoyed the first eight episodes of the revival, Redemption, on IMDb TV. Most of the original crew is back, with one notable exception (Timothy Hutton’s Mastermind, Nate Ford, died a year prior) and two fantastic additions. Joining grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) are corporate-lawyer-turned-fixer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle) and maker Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon) to take down some more bad guys. And after eight episodes (the second half drops in the fall), the new crew has shown that they’re just as successful as the original was in the 2008-2012 TNT drama.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Leverage: Redemption: Season Two? Has the IMDb TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the IMDb TV platform, this comedy-drama action series is a continuation of the Leverage TV show (2008-15). The Leverage: Redemption series stars Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon. Since we last saw them, accomplished British grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), expert thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and geeky computer hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) have watched the world change. It’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood with corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Wylie) and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. Together, this group of reformed pros puts their unique skills to good use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Leverage: Redemption’ Season 1, Part 2 Release Date & Details

As we previously reported, only the first have of Leverage: Redemption is currently available for streaming on IMDb TV. So, naturally, fans of the reboot wonder if there is a release date for Part 2 just yet. Moreover, what do we know about Part 2 of Redemption: Leverage? While we have zero information on whether the reboot will be renewed or canceled for Season 2… We do have some information on when Part 2 of Season 1 will be available for streaming!
TV Seriesassignmentx.com

LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION: Actors Noah Wyle and Gina Bellman on the heist series revival – Exclusive Interview

LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION is a sequel series to the 2008-2012 LEVERAGE. Both series are created by Chris Downey and John Rogers, and executive-produced by Dean Devlin. In the original LEVERAGE, Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton) brought together a team of con artists and criminals to hoodwink wealthy evildoers and help out their victims. That series ended with Nate and his master of fake identities love Sophie Devereaux, played by Gina Bellman, marrying and retiring from the game.
Designers & CollectionsKansas City Star

LA Times fashion critic reviews ‘Making the Cut’s’ winning looks: ‘rug-dress redemption’

Amazon's fashion-runway-to-cash-register reality series "Making the Cut," which minted Los Angeles-based designer Jonny Cota the winner of its inaugural season, is back and beaming into your home (assuming your home has Amazon Prime). As with last season, which debuted last March just days after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world, two episodes will drop every week, with each episode's limited-edition winning look available for purchase on Amazon's "Making the Cut" page. (In response to last season's brisk sell-through — some items were gone almost immediately, most in a couple of days — the producers note there will be "increased availability" this time around.) The ultimate prize also remains the same: In addition to the kind of exposure only reality TV can offer, the winner will take home $1 million and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. And Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are back as hosts oozing their palpable co-worker chemistry.
TV Seriesassignmentx.com

LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION: Stars Beth Riesgraf and Aleyse Shannon give the scoop on the sequel series – Exclusive interview

LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION is now streaming its first eight episodes (the second part of Season 1 is due later) on both the free IMDB TV streaming service and on Amazon Prime. LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION is a sequel series to the 2008-2012 LEVERAGE, in which former insurance investigator Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton) brings together a team of other types of criminals – con artist, hacker, thief, hitman – to take down rich bad guys and make recompense to those who have been harmed.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

HBO Max's 'Love Life' Season 2 Casts Punkie Johnson

Punkie Johnson, the “Saturday Night Live” featured player, has been cast in Season 2 of HBO Max’s rom-com anthology series “Love Life,” starring opposite previously announced “The Good Place” alum William Jackson Harper. Additionally, the premium cabler’s streaming platform announced that Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks and Arian Moayed will recur in the show. Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim and Blair Underwood will guest star.
TV SeriesTVLine

Leverage: Redemption: Grade the Revival, Weigh In on Nate's Sendoff

The Leverage crew has reunited on IMDb TV, minus their longtime mastermind. What did the premiere reveal about what each team member has been up to? And how was “the very brilliant, very angry” Nate Ford written out?. The first of Leverage: Redemption‘s opening eight episodes (another eight arrive in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy