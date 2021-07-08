Cancel
Cornish, ME

7/11 - Bangor Saving Bank - Connect with Lunch! 11am-1pm

7/11 - Bangor Saving Bank - Connect with Lunch! 11am-1pm Join members of the Bangor Savings Bank's Cornish Branch on Saturday, July 10th for this lunch event. After over a yearlong pandemic we all feel a need to see people in person, to reconnect and to continue building strong relationship with people we serve. Everyone is welcome to stop by, have lunch, and meet with your local branch staff and line of business partners!

