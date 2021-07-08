7/11 - Bangor Saving Bank - Connect with Lunch! 11am-1pm

The Sunshine Trail is the annual open house of small businesses in Limington, Limerick and Newfield, Maine. You can download a printable map here. On Saturday, July 10 - Sunday, July 11, 2021, follow the trail and enjoy local craft-brewed beer, hand-made artisan French style chocolates, Maine Maple syrup, local foods, meet talented artists and craftsmen, admire the handiwork of local artists and quilters, explore for antiques, and enjoy the delights of an alpaca farm. In addition, visit a turkey farm to taste the delights of home made turkey pot pie, a "honey" farm with various tasty treats sweetened only with honey, and learn about outdoor cooking from award winning pitmasters.