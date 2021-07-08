Wellness for the Family: Benefits of Cherries from Registered Dietitian, Shanthi Appelö

producer of sweet cherries in the United States. An average tree carries a remarkable 7,000 cherries and can be harvested in just seven seconds – but that’s not the only impressive quality.

Tart cherries more so than sweet cherries are known for providing a slew of health benefits. Boasting an impressive list of antioxidants in the fruit, cherries can aid in inflammatory diseases such as heart disease and arthritis. But let’s explore some of the lesser-known health benefits.