Wellness for the Family: Benefits of Cherries from Registered Dietitian, Shanthi Appelö

By 9and10news Site Staff, Greg Miller
 14 days ago
producer of sweet cherries in the United States. An average tree carries a remarkable 7,000 cherries and can be harvested in just seven seconds – but that’s not the only impressive quality.

Tart cherries more so than sweet cherries are known for providing a slew of health benefits. Boasting an impressive list of antioxidants in the fruit, cherries can aid in inflammatory diseases such as heart disease and arthritis. But let’s explore some of the lesser-known health benefits.

  • Sleep. Studies suggest tart and sweet cherries may help with both the quantity and quality of sleep with immediate effects – within three days. Reasons for improved sleep are thought to be related to improved mood and decreased anxiety. Another study found that tart cherries may increase melatonin, a critical hormone that regulates sleep.
  • Cognitive function. Research suggests cherries could juice up the brain. Anthocyanins are not only responsible for giving cherries their dark-red color, but also supplies the fruit with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant powers. This compound along with other antioxidants in the fruit show promise in delivering short- and long-term benefits in age-related cognitive decline. Anthocyanins have a positive role in the pathways involved in neurodegeneration, or the loss of function of the nervous system.
  • Recovery after exercise. Tart cherries have shown promise in helping athletes recover after strenuous activity. The reasons can be attributed to the recovery of muscle function, reduced muscle loss and less inflammation. Athletes can enjoy a cup of tart cherry juice within 30 minutes after exercise along with a post-workout snack.

