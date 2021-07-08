CORRECTING and REPLACING Artificial Intelligence Leader DataRobot to Host Morgantown Job Fair Tuesday, 7/13

Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere, and it has an impact on all our lives. However, years of bold proclamations have resulted in AI becoming overhyped, with reality often falling short of the world-altering promises. The coming years will be more about practical uses of AI, as businesses ensure they get their money’s worth by using AI to address specific use cases. Power Technology’s artificial intelligence in power dashboard covers all you need to know about this emerging technology and its impact on the sector.