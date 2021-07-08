CORRECTING and REPLACING Artificial Intelligence Leader DataRobot to Host Morgantown Job Fair Tuesday, 7/13

ST. LOUIS & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wugen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies, today announced the completion of an oversubscribed $172 million Series B financing led by Abingworth and Tybourne Capital Management, and joined by new investors Fidelity Management & Research Company, Intermediate Capital Group (ICG), Sands Capital, Aisling Capital Management, Alexandria Venture Investments, Velosity Capital and Falcon Edge Capital. Existing investors, including RiverVest Venture Partners, LYZZ Capital, and Lightchain Capital, also participated. In connection with the financing, Bali Muralidhar, M.D., Ph.D., Managing Partner at Abingworth, Bosun Hau, Managing Director at Tybourne Capital Management, and Peter Kiener, Ph.D., Venture Partner at ICG, will join Wugen’s Board of Directors. The proceeds of the financing will support further clinical development of Wugen’s best-in-class memory natural killer (NK) cell platform and advance ongoing trials for patients with severe acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and other oncology indications, including solid tumors. Wugen also plans to apply these proceeds to advance its broader pipeline of next-generation products into the clinic, including its allogeneic CD7-targeted CAR-T cell therapy to treat T-cell leukemia and lymphoma.
Comments / 0