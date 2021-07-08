Cancel
CORRECTING and REPLACING Artificial Intelligence Leader DataRobot to Host Morgantown Job Fair Tuesday, 7/13

 15 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Headline of release should read: Artificial Intelligence Leader DataRobot to Host Morgantown Job Fair Tuesday, 7/13 (instead of Artificial Intelligence Leader DataRobot to Host Morgantown Job Fair Tuesday, 6/13) The updated release reads:. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE LEADER DATAROBOT TO HOST MORGANTOWN JOB FAIR TUESDAY, 7/13. DataRobot, the leader...

Morgantown, WVwvgazettemail.com

Tech company partnered with WVU to hold job fair Tuesday in Morgantown

A technology company that recently planted roots in North Central West Virginia will host a public job fair in Morgantown on Tuesday. DataRobot, a company specializing in artificial intelligence, will have a job fair Tuesday at West Virginia University’s Erickson Alumni Center from 3 to 7 p.m. Datarobot plans to expand its footprint in the growing technology sector through hiring in the software engineering, professional services and customer support fields, according to a press release for the event.
Morgantown, WVwajr.com

DataRobot announces job fair for Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – DataRobot, a company that specializes in using artificial intelligence to solve complex problems, is holding a job fair in Morgantown on Tuesday. The company announced last month they were establishing an operation in Morgantown and were going to hire 30 to 40 people initially. The deal to...
