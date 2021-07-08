AHN Cardiovascular Institute Earns Highest Accolades from American College of Cardiology, Society of Thoracic Surgeons for Excellence in Cardiac Care
PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Cardiovascular Institute has earned its latest accolades from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for the quality of its care across cardiac arrest and surgical care cases, respectively. AHN Jefferson and West Penn were named...www.chron.com
Comments / 0