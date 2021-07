Karolina Pliskova faces Ashleigh Barty in the final of the women’s singles at Wimbledon on Saturday.The Czech former world No1 is hoping to earn her first-ever Grand Slam victory, having tasted defeat in her only previous one at the US Open. Now ranked 13 in the world, Pliskova herself admits she’s surprised to have come this far, but took confidence in how she coped with big-serving Aryna Sabalenka in the semis.“I never thought about maybe going into the final. There are so many amazing players in the draw,” she said. “Then to win two sets in a row with...