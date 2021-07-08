Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

James Vickery shares the SG Lewis-produced "Finally"

By Tayo Odutola
earmilk.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK singer/songwriter James Vickery has dropped a slew of releases as he prepares to drop a full-length album later this year. On his new effort titled "Finally," he links up with singer/producer SG Lewis for this brilliantly sultry and soothing R&B record. Lewis pulls out the big guns with his distinct punchy electro-house drums and engulfing synths that gel perfectly with Vickery. The singer on the other hand maximizes the space and depth on the beat to deliver a soul gripping performance. From the hushed vocal runs on the verses to the falsetto melodies on the chorus section, Vickery takes the listener on a soothing journey made for the soul that has finally found itself.

earmilk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Musiq Soulchild
Person
Sg Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud#Guns#Drums#Earthgang#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicearmilk.com

Peter Wise is changing gears with new single “Neutral”

There are partnerships that come into our lives at the perfect time. A time when we feel stuck in the same monotonous routine and they jolt us out of that rut. Brooklyn-based pop artist Peter Wise’s new smooth single “Neutral” is all about that very idea. He soulfully sings, “Shifting up and shifting down, but nothing gets me off the ground. You are the one that yanks me out of neutral.” The track lights up your ears with colorful keys, punchy drums, and gritty guitars. Through the groovy arrangements, a unique flavor and spirit is exuded. It is a bold style sure to snap you out of the ordinary.
Musicearmilk.com

RÜFÜS DU SOL return with the aptly titled new single, "Alive"

Australian group RÜFÜS DU SOL returns with their first original single in three years, "Alive." On Zane Low's Apple Music 1 show, the trio also revealed that this track is the first release off a forthcoming larger body of work, and will be accompanied by an added set of dates to their North American tour, starting this summer.
Musicearmilk.com

dexter shares effervescent new single “I Like Me”

Rising South-West London artist dexter just released her latest single “I Like Me." The alt-pop gem is lifted off her forthcoming debut EP I do love a good sandwich, via creative incubator Common Knowledge, an imprint founded and run by girl in red's manager. Boosted by just two guitar chords...
Musicearmilk.com

PYJÆN delivers a stunner with "Moonlight" [Premiere]

Since its formation in 2016, the group PYJÆN didn’t take long to establish itself as a supremely talented musical force with a sound that continually instills a sense of wonder. With each new release, the five-piece London crew (whose name is pronounced “Pie-jan”) delivers new surprises as their music evolves and matures while maintaining immense quality. Unsurprisingly, the latest release from the PYJÆN camp does not disappoint. “Moonlight” is the third single taken from their forthcoming album Feast and is premiering today on EARMILK. With guest vocals from Elisa Imperilee, “Moonlight” shows once again that PYJÆN’s music exists in a realm of its own and is absolutely worth a listen.
Musicearmilk.com

Reggie Becton relates his "Issues" in ultra-soulful new single

Drawing upon the landmark funk and soul of legends like Marvin Gaye and Brandy, LA-based by way of PG county, Maryland singer Reggie Becton gives his modern twist on soul classics in his new track "Issues", the first single off forthcoming album California. "Issues" is everything that is right with...
Musicearmilk.com

Boon's "Can't Be Love" reminds us we are worth more

Nashville-based, self-produced singer/songwriter and musician Boon is a breath of fresh air. Combining experimental electronic sounds, with gritty blues rock guitar riffs and dark pop melodies, Boon is creating an intoxicating sound all of his own. Born into a musical family with his father as a long time guitarist for...
Celebritiesearmilk.com

Nardo Wick drops new visual for "Pull Up"

A lot of heat has been coming out of Florida, and Jacksonville's own, Nardo Wick is adding to the flame. The burgeoning artist burst onto the scene with a slew of menacing cuts including "Lolli," "Who Want Smoke?," and "Slide." Now, the 19-year old is sharing his latest video single, "Pull Up". Produced by Nick Mira, the melodic single is set to a visual directed by Diesel Films. Through gritty and electrifying scenes, Wick gets active with the gang. If you don't know what it means to "slide" on an opp, the video will get you right.
Musicearmilk.com

Andreas Owens steps into the solo spotlight on his ‘almost everything i've ever wanted to say’ EP

Los Angeles-based producer and singer-songwriter andreas owens and lead singer of the indie-pop outfit The Millennial Club has dropped his solo debut EP almost everything i've ever wanted to say. A deep-seated and unguarded R&B-tinged pop record, the EP follows a series of 2021 singles: “don’t feel happy”, “falling & falling”, and “not much (better than before).” Andreas Owens exhibits a new level of intimacy and self-understanding in his pristine yet unfeigned 5-track effort.
Musicearmilk.com

Benny the Butcher shares raw new single "Pyrex Picasso"

Legendary Buffalo rapper Benny the Butcher has shared a hard-hitting new single called "Pyrex Picasso", featuring Conway the Machine and Rick Hyde. This dark, rugged release is piercingly intense, providing a head-banging instrumental and verbose flows. Sonically, the heart of "Pyrex Picasso" is a chilling piano line full of mysterious,...
Musicearmilk.com

Wiki gives us a dose of optimism with new single "Starting Today"

New York hip-hop veteran Wiki has shared an optimistic new song called "Starting Today", which delivers a positive message that compliments the mood of summer. This hopeful song showcases the persistence and tireless work ethic of Wiki, who has consistently delivered underrated, high quality material. The instrumental for "Starting Today",...
Musicearmilk.com

Homeboy Sandman pushes a diabolical vegan agenda in new single "No Beef"

Homeboy Sandman is a name buzzing in several circles concurrently. His honest, sarcastic, emotional lyrics coupled with a laissez faire flow have him sitting very snugly in the pocket. His music puts everything on display without a thought for the neighbours, making something so authentically true to the artist it is impossible to replicate, good luck trying. He released an album in 2020 called Don’t Feed The Monster, entirely produced by Quelle Chris, and now Homeboy Sandman’s latest project has been announced to much backpack fanfare. The upcoming EP is called Anjelitu, with production duties going to underground laureate skater Svengali Aesop Rock. His style of beats usually leans towards low-slinging, dusty blues sci fi, so the mix is perfect. The two rappers even have a group together called Lice, so the chemistry is on point. Their heartfelt tribute to MF DOOM, “Ask Anyone”, will keep DOOM season continuing indefinitely.
Musicearmilk.com

CRUZA deliver summer scorcher “Indeed”

Following dreamy single “Lost Soul” earlier this year, Orlando via San Diego trio CRUZA return with their second single of 2021 “Indeed”. It marks their first signing to Juicebox Recordings / Terrible Records. For their latest single “Indeed”, romantic themes take centre stage. Boasting lo-fi R&B flavours, “Indeed” blends hazy...
Musicearmilk.com

Indigo Eyes releases new single 'One More Night'

Emerging producer Joseph Robson aka Indigo Eyes has garnered growing support for his refreshing take on electronic house. Today, he's is back with a bubbly, intoxicating house-pop record titled "One More Night," featuring vocals from Georgie O'Brien. Hailing from London, Robson's talent was discovered early on through childhood music lessons....
Musicthis song is sick

James Vickery Enraptures Hearts with New Album ‘Songs That Made Me Feel’

We’ve been talking about James Vickery for a while now, so we are beyond stoked to announce that the Brit singer’s debut album is finally here. The smooth crooner, who is signed with Roc Nation, dug into the depths of his soul to whip up a compilation of 10 fiercely passionate melodies for Songs That Made Me Feel. The R&B record came out this weekend, and you can feel while listening that he put his whole heart on the line to make it.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Boys Noize Announces Fifth Studio Album '+/-' (Polarity), Shares Two Singles

Boys Noize has announced his fifth studio album +/- (pronounced Polarity), which will be released in September on his imprint BNR. The Berlin-based, German-Iraqi artist, DJ and producer has released two new singles from the project "Nude,” with Estonian artist Tommy Cash and "Xpress Yourself.”. The album will combine subterranean...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Bethan — “I Remember (Molly Drake Cover)”

After A Five-Year Hiatus, The Dallas-Based Alternative Indie-Pop Outfit Kicks Off Its Return With A Remote- And Quarantine-Recorded Molly Drake Cover. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
MusicEsquire

The Best Summer Songs of 2021

A perfect summer song is a special breed of music. It begs you to move, on oppressively hot nights out to the dance floor, or from your lounge chair under the blistering afternoon sun. When it comes on the radio, the only conceivable response is to roll your windows down and shout the lyrics at each passing car on the highway. While this season remains muted compared to years past, as concert calendars fill slowly and Covid-19 restrictions wax and wane unexpectedly, the airwaves are anything but dull. Swedish House Mafia, the dance music titans who ruled the mid-2010s, are back with a thumping new anthem while John Mayer's return to form offered an instant pool party classic. Tyler, the Creator has found a new, unhurried groove while Olivia Rodrigo's Sour LP is the perfect mining grounds for edgy, campfire singalongs. There's more, of course, from the likes of a newly-transcendent Japanese Breakfast, as well as Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and Lorde, if you'll stick around. There are the 15 best songs of summer 2021.
Mobile, AL2dopeboyz.com

Yung Bleu Releases Debut Album, ‘Moon Boy’

Yung Bleu‘s time has arrived. Since breaking out to the masses this past Fall with his Drake-assisted single “You’re Still Mines,” Yung Bleu has spent the first half of 2021 putting the finishing touches on his album, releasing singles, and jumping on other artist’s songs (most recently, H.E.R.’s “Paradise” and Tink’s “Selfish“). And now, the Mobile, Alabama native is finally ready to formally introduce himself to the world with the release of his official debut album, Moon Boy.
MusicComplex

Toronto’s Keys N Krates Drop Tropical Banger “Brazilian Love Song”

Just in time to kick summer into high gear, Toronto ​​​​​​electronic three-piece Keys N Krates are back with their latest tropical release, “Brazilian Love Song.”. “Brazilian Love Song is an amalgamation of music styles that we love as a band and have been listening together a lot for the last...
MusicHipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From Yung Bleu, The Kid Laroi, Lil Duke, Dave + More

As if New Music Friday wasn’t already an exciting time for Hip Hop fans, this week is even more special for Kanye West fans because YZY SZN is finally here. And even though the album didn’t drop following Kanye’s snack price gouging album listening event on Thursday, HipHopDX has assembled a healthy lineup of noteworthy releases led by 2021 Rising Star Yung Bleu and pop-rap crossover prince The Kid Laroi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy