James Vickery shares the SG Lewis-produced "Finally"
UK singer/songwriter James Vickery has dropped a slew of releases as he prepares to drop a full-length album later this year. On his new effort titled "Finally," he links up with singer/producer SG Lewis for this brilliantly sultry and soothing R&B record. Lewis pulls out the big guns with his distinct punchy electro-house drums and engulfing synths that gel perfectly with Vickery. The singer on the other hand maximizes the space and depth on the beat to deliver a soul gripping performance. From the hushed vocal runs on the verses to the falsetto melodies on the chorus section, Vickery takes the listener on a soothing journey made for the soul that has finally found itself.earmilk.com
Comments / 0