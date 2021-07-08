Cancel
Nevada State

Nevada: Critics give Control Board earful over COVID-19 policies for gaming

cdcgamingreports.com
Cover picture for the articleNevada Gaming Control Board members were chastised on Wednesday by a group of critics of the state’s COVID-19 policies at the board’s July meeting in Carson City. During the board’s regular public comment period designed to elicit remarks about gaming policy, 12 people paraded before the board and asked Board Chairman Brin Gibson to rescind all policies related to encouraging vaccinations to fight the virus, the wearing of masks by casino employees and support for vaccine passports.

