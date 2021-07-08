Marilyn Manson Turns Himself In and Is Released Without Bail on New Hampshire Assault Charges
Marilyn Manson turned himself in and was released without bail for assault charges stemming from a New Hampshire concert in 2019, PEOPLE can confirm. On Friday, the 52-year-old rocker, born Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself into the Hollywood division of Los Angeles Police Department after reaching a deal with Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire regarding two Class A misdemeanor simple assault charges.people.com
