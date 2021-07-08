Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laconia, NH

Marilyn Manson Turns Himself In and Is Released Without Bail on New Hampshire Assault Charges

By Tomás Mier
Posted by 
People
People
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Manson turned himself in and was released without bail for assault charges stemming from a New Hampshire concert in 2019, PEOPLE can confirm. On Friday, the 52-year-old rocker, born Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself into the Hollywood division of Los Angeles Police Department after reaching a deal with Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire regarding two Class A misdemeanor simple assault charges.

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

114K+
Followers
27K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Laconia, NH
Laconia, NH
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Security Guards#Simple Assault#Gilford Police Department#Lapd#4th Circuit Court#District Division#Camerawoman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy