Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

The best lipsticks for post-mask life, according to makeup artists

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. If you broke up with lipstick during the pandemic, it’s time to kiss and make up. After over a year of only dramatic eye looks with masks on, this summer is slowly bringing back...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Kevyn Aucoin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Makeup Artists#Beauty Brands#Ny Post#The Post#Maskless#Instagram#Trendmood#R En Beauty#Sucre#The Kjaer Weis#Dermstore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

People Who Have Truly Radiant Skin Use This Holy-Grail Product

Pretty much everyone dreams of radiant skin, right? I know I do. That fresh, dewy, and healthy look is just so sought after. We'll do anything to make it happen. But most of us, unfortunately, aren't born with naturally radiant skin. I don't have too many skin complaints, but I still don't wake up every morning with a glowy face. When my skin goes through its dry spells, my face looks far from it.
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

Sunrise Blonde Is the Hottest New Hair Color Trend for Summer

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Warm weather is here, and do you know what that means? It's time to lighten those locks. If you're ready to flirt with a...
Makeupmarthastewart.com

Makeup Artists and Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Mascaras to Buy Right Now

If there's one beauty product that can instantly brighten eyes and make you look more awake, it's mascara. Just a few swipes of a mighty formula is all it takes to boost lash volume and length and encourage separation. What's more, some iterations are packed with nourishing ingredients that can keep these delicate hairs strong long-term.
Relationship Advicebrides.com

How Much Should You Tip Your Hair Stylist and Makeup Artist?

Like all wedding vendors, your hair and makeup artists work hard on your wedding day. Early start times, long hours on their feet, the pressure to get things just right for photos—it’s not exactly a walk in the park. Showing how thankful you are for their effort will go a long way and that gratitude begins with, well, gratuity.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Zoë Kravitz Shares Her Guide to Summertime Skin Care and 9-Product Makeup

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I have always been super into skin care,” Zoë Kravitz says on a recent summer afternoon. Today, the High Fidelity actress is finally revealing the secrets behind her signature lit-from-within complexion, from what she puts on her skin to what she puts into her body. Beginning with a pumpkin lactic cleanser—“it smells like Christmas!” she quips—Kravitz’s routine includes just a handful of carefully selected skin-care saviors, including a light serum from Retrouvé, the French pharmacy favorite Caudalie mist, and Isun’s SPF 27 Sun Butter—many of which she has shared with her mother, Lisa Bonet. “My mom and I are constantly sending each other things that we like,” says the 32-year-old, who notes that she also embarks on a 30-day Dr. Schulze detoxifying cleanse with Bonet every year. “I really think wellness starts with diet, exercise, hydration,” she says. “I think it’s all about balance, right? I think it's about joy and happiness and laughter. I really think that affects how you look and feel,” she continues. “Then, you don’t have to use makeup to cover yourself up; you can use it to highlight.”
MakeupPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Makeup for Men Is Also the Best Makeup For Anyone, Period

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We rounded up the absolute best makeup for men, because over the last few years, guys across the globe have caught on to its transformative powers. These days, whether we're talking maximalist eye makeup or just covering the odd blemish, makeup is firmly cemented in the routines of dudes the world over. GQ has been touting the benefits of a little bit of concealer or a touch of primer for a minute now, and designers like Tom Ford, a steadfast advocate of a certain type of Old-Hollywood masculinity if there ever was one, have been hawking makeup catered specifically towards men for years. Hell, even A-Rod is getting in on the action!
Hair CareNBC News

12 best leave-in conditioners, according to hair experts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. After shampooing and conditioning...
MakeupByrdie

This Affordable Makeup Brand Is the Beauty Version of a Capsule Wardrobe

Minimalist beauty is here to stay—and we're all about it. After experiencing the rollercoaster that was 2020, a simplified beauty routine has undeniable appeal. After all, a curated top shelf of makeup classics that stand the test of time will never let you down. Just think of it as the beauty equivalent of a capsule wardrobe.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Alexandra Daddario Shares Her Guide to Face Masks and Easy, Everyday Makeup

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “This is my hair in the morning!” a pajama-clad Alexandra Daddario says, pulling her rumpled lengths back into a ponytail. Today, the 35-year-old actress, who stars in the new HBO Max series White Lotus, is taking Vogue through her beauty routine, which begins with not one but two masks: a tingling glycolic acid puree followed by a moisturizing sheet. Next up comes her secret weapon: Vintner’s Daughter Serum, which she first discovered after a bout of breakouts while filming 2017’s Baywatch. “It was really the only thing that really worked,” she recalls, as she pats the nutrient-rich oil onto her face and neck. But, she continues, a lit-from-within complexion requires more than just a handful of high-powered products. “Part of my skin-care routine involves the ritual of going to yoga and destressing and meditating and going to acupuncture,” she explains. “I think it’s really important to take care of yourself and learn to love yourself and love your skin the way it is and keep yourself balanced. I think that all of that ends up helping every aspect your health including your skin.”
MakeupByrdie

The Best Neon Makeup Looks to Wear All Summer Long

Bold, neon makeup might not be the first trend you think of when it comes to your go-to makeup looks, but the power of neon to make a statement is undeniable. From the tiniest flick of slime green eyeliner to punchy pink and fluorescent orange, neon eyeshadow is here to stay—and we are feeling the electric vibes.
MakeupTODAY.com

The 9 best waterproof makeup removers in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. No season tests the...
Makeupmomjunction.com

17 Best Makeup Setting Powders In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. The path to glamorous and lasting makeup is one stroke away, and thanks to the...
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Youthforia, the Post-Pandemic Makeup-Skin Care Hybrid Label to Know

SHANGHAI — Youthforia founder Fiona Co Chan wants you to sleep in your makeup, or to be more precise: her makeup. While that could sound sacrilegious to many a beauty aficionado, the San Francisco-based entrepreneur promises her brand Youthforia is fully sound to fall asleep in, and what’s more, goes further than just being another makeup line that infuses an nourishing ingredient or two into its products.
MakeupTODAY.com

10 best hyaluronic acid lip balms, lip glosses and more of 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Take a peek into...
MakeupRefinery29

3 Makeup Trends That’ll Dominate Festival Season, By TikTok’s Abby Roberts

With around 46 million people in the UK having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and restrictions being lifted, this summer is shaping up to be a lot more social than the last. Even better, some of the outdoor festivals we look forward to every year are making a long-awaited comeback. You've already chosen your freedom outfit but what about makeup? It's fair to say summer festivals are all about making a statement and no one knows more about that than TikTok's buzziest makeup artist, Abby Roberts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy