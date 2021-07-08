The best lipsticks for post-mask life, according to makeup artists

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “This is my hair in the morning!” a pajama-clad Alexandra Daddario says, pulling her rumpled lengths back into a ponytail. Today, the 35-year-old actress, who stars in the new HBO Max series White Lotus, is taking Vogue through her beauty routine, which begins with not one but two masks: a tingling glycolic acid puree followed by a moisturizing sheet. Next up comes her secret weapon: Vintner’s Daughter Serum, which she first discovered after a bout of breakouts while filming 2017’s Baywatch. “It was really the only thing that really worked,” she recalls, as she pats the nutrient-rich oil onto her face and neck. But, she continues, a lit-from-within complexion requires more than just a handful of high-powered products. “Part of my skin-care routine involves the ritual of going to yoga and destressing and meditating and going to acupuncture,” she explains. “I think it’s really important to take care of yourself and learn to love yourself and love your skin the way it is and keep yourself balanced. I think that all of that ends up helping every aspect your health including your skin.”