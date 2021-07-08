Cancel
Economy

Mass General Brigham's new head of marketing discusses the systemwide rebrand

By Jessica Bartlett
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 14 days ago
Mark Bohen stepped into the role of chief marketing officer at one of the most dynamic periods of time at Mass General Brigham. Here's what comes next.

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Chief Marketing Officer#Mass General Brigham
