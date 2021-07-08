Mass General Brigham's new head of marketing discusses the systemwide rebrand

Ringmaster Technologies, a leading healthcare software provider in the U.S., announced today the appointment of Leo J. Garneau III as Chief Marketing Officer. Leo will be responsible for building the competencies, communication strategy and tactics necessary to expand the awareness of the Ringmaster suite of solutions and for the support of its aggressive growth platform. His work with virtually every segment of the healthcare chain has provided him with a unique understanding of the intricate needs that each healthcare stakeholder possesses and the ability to create communication bridges that build awareness, generate leads, activate the purchase process, and maximize client satisfaction.