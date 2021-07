After weeks of review, Austin city staff July 19 recommended two city-owned sites that could be used as temporary sanctioned encampments for people experiencing homelessness. The two properties, 3511 Manor Road and 4011 Convict Hill Road, will not be immediately available for conversion into homeless campsites. The vacant properties are part of Austin's holdings to eventually be used for affordable housing and for the time being would require rezoning to accommodate camps and potential prefabricated structures or "microshelters," according to a city statement. If city officials elect to move forward on the conversion of one or both properties into an encampment, a public meeting and online survey process about the sites will be launched in August, city staff said.