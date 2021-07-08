‘All In for the Win’ COVID-19 vaccine $1 Million lottery set for Illinoisans
LLINOIS | The first of nine Illinois COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawings is set for Thursday afternoon. Residents who had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 1 are automatically entered in the “All In for the Win” lottery, with one $1 million winner selected and three $150,000 scholarship winners. Once entered, residents remain eligible in all future drawings, unless they win.westsuburbanjournal.com
