Iowa football strength coach Raimond Braithwaite on how he approaches his job, COVID-19’s impact and more

This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods return to discuss the breaking news that Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich will not be attending Pac-12 Media Day in person because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The guys were going through the Pac-12 Media Day release right after it was sent to the media and noticed that there was a note indicating that Rolovich would be doing interviews via Zoom. Neither host knew why but within minutes Rolovich's statement hit Twitter: "I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccination for reasons which will remain private."