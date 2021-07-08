Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa football strength coach Raimond Braithwaite on how he approaches his job, COVID-19’s impact and more

By Leah Vann
thegazette.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa strength and conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite is the guest on this week's On Iowa Podcast. In the interview, Braithwaite shares his insights on how he approaches his job, how he works with players, the data that is most important, why sleep matters more than anything else, the most fun players in the weight room, the most difficult part of his job, what a typical week looks like in the summer, his favorite books and more.

