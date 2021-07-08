Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loudoun County, VA

Turner: 'Loudoun County is the first battle in a newly raging culture war'

Loudoun Times.com
 14 days ago

As the Ashburn Supervisor on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors (BOS), I represent the interests of every person in my district without exception. I take my oath of office very seriously, and I fight hard every day for my constituents’ interests no matter what their political views. This is part of the job, and I know every one of my colleagues on the BOS, Democrats like myself as well as my Republican colleagues, adhere to that same impartial standard.

www.loudountimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudoun County, VA
Government
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Turner
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Culture War#The Ashburn Supervisor#Bos#Democrats#Republican#Lcps#The School Board#Democratic#The Republican Party#Fox News#Critical Race Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

As Tokyo Games open, can Olympic flame burn away the funk?

TOKYO (AP) — Disputed, locked down and running a year late, the Tokyo Games began at last Friday night, a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease — and an event steeped in the political and medical baggage of a relentless pandemic whose presence haunts every Olympic corner.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
SocietyPosted by
The Associated Press

Haitian president’s hometown holds funeral amid violence

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — The hometown of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse prepared to receive his body on Friday for a private funeral amid heavy security following violent protests and fears of political volatility in the Caribbean nation. White T-shirts and caps emblazoned with his picture were distributed to supporters...

Comments / 0

Community Policy