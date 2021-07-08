Turner: 'Loudoun County is the first battle in a newly raging culture war'

As the Ashburn Supervisor on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors (BOS), I represent the interests of every person in my district without exception. I take my oath of office very seriously, and I fight hard every day for my constituents’ interests no matter what their political views. This is part of the job, and I know every one of my colleagues on the BOS, Democrats like myself as well as my Republican colleagues, adhere to that same impartial standard.