Gasoline demand soars

Crude oil prices define the future of a country, its political alliances, and the overall economic growth. Crude oil is the most important commodity in international trade and it often needs to be transported through pipelines. However, for long-distance transport, the control over its viscosity during its transportation via pipeline without compromising its quality or state is vital. That’s where flow improvers, a.k.a. drag-reducing agents come into the picture. They maintain the viscosity of the crude oil and act as additives that offer the solution in all states of crude oil extraction. From extraction from reservoirs to the refinery, flow improvers are used to maintain the viscosity of crude oil.