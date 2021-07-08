Cancel
Gasoline demand soars

By Associated Press
thegazette.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGasoline demand in the United States hit a record high in data going back to 1990 during the week leading up to the July 4 holiday weekend. A proxy for demand, gasoline supplies rose to 10 million barrels a day the week ended July 2, according to the federal Energy Information Administration.

