Taliban visit Moscow to say their wins don't threaten Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — A delegation of the Taliban is visiting Moscow to offer assurances that their quick gains in Afghanistan don’t threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia. Russian officials have expressed concern that the Taliban advances could destabilize the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations north of Afghanistan and voiced readiness to offer them security assistance if needed. Earlier this week, Taliban advances forced hundreds of Afghan soldiers to flee across the border into Tajikistan. On Thursday, a Taliban spokesman told Tass news agency that a Taliban delegation has come to Moscow to “assure that we won’t allow anyone to use the Afghan territory to attack Russia or neighboring countries.”