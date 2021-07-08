Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Taliban visit Moscow to say their wins don't threaten Russia

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 14 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A delegation of the Taliban is visiting Moscow to offer assurances that their quick gains in Afghanistan don’t threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia. Russian officials have expressed concern that the Taliban advances could destabilize the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations north of Afghanistan and voiced readiness to offer them security assistance if needed. Earlier this week, Taliban advances forced hundreds of Afghan soldiers to flee across the border into Tajikistan. On Thursday, a Taliban spokesman told Tass news agency that a Taliban delegation has come to Moscow to “assure that we won’t allow anyone to use the Afghan territory to attack Russia or neighboring countries.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Moscow#Central Asian#Ap#Russian#Soviet#Tass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
MilitaryMetro International

Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies – exporter

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The head of Russia’s state arms exporter said on Wednesday that Moscow was cooperating closely with Myanmar’s ruling junta to supply it with military hardware including aircraft. Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimising the junta, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, by continuing bilateral visits...
Aerospace & Defensearctictoday.com

Norway scrambles warplanes to escort Russian bombers

MOSCOW — Norway scrambled warplanes on Wednesday to escort Russian strategic bombers over the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian Defence Ministry said, according to the TASS new agency. The Russian aircraft had performed a seven-hour flight over neutral waters, the ministry said. “Norwegian Air Force F-16 fighter jets escorted...
Worldtucsonpost.com

Islamabad revels in Taliban's gain but Pak will fall victim

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 22 (ANI): Islamabad has been cheering the Taliban's recent victories in Afghanistan but a takeover of its war-torn neighbour by the insurgent force will leave Pakistan more vulnerable to extremism at home and potentially more isolated on the world stage. Pakistan is revelling in Taliban's recent gains,...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Russia Sees Security Upside in Taliban's North Afghanistan Gains - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia views Taliban gains in northern Afghanistan as having a security upside because the group is hostile to what Moscow regards as more dangerous Islamist extremists, a senior Russian diplomat said on Tuesday, according to the Interfax news agency. Taliban fighters have made major advances as U.S....
Politicsdallassun.com

Russian Activist Pivovarov's Pretrial Detention Extended

KRASNODAR, Russia -- A Russian court has extended the pretrial detention of the former executive director of the pro-democracy Open Russia movement, Andrei Pivovarov. The court in the southern city of Krasnodar on July 21 ordered Pivovarov be remanded in custody until October 29. Noted Russian rights defenders and opposition...
Militarymymixfm.com

Russia to reinforce military base in Tajikistan – report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will reinforce its military base in Tajikistan with 17 infantry fighting vehicles, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday citing the military, amid conflict in neighbouring Afghanistan. The base will receive new BMP-2 vehicles this month, Interfax quoted Alexander Lapin, commander of Russia’s Central Military District, which...
MilitaryVoice of America

Taliban Threaten Turkish Troops with ‘Jihad’ if They Stay in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - The Taliban warned Tuesday that if Turkey extends its military presence in Afghanistan the Islamist group will view Turkish troops as “occupiers” and wage “jihad” against them. The warning came amid fresh battlefield moves that critics say show the Taliban are planning a military takeover of Afghanistan...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia tells 'hypocritical' Afghan government to negotiate with Taliban

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin's most senior Afghanistan official accused the Afghan government of hypocrisy on Wednesday and said it needed to start proper negotiations with the Taliban about the country's future before it was too late. Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, issued the...
PoliticsStamford Advocate

Russia to unveil new fighter jet at Moscow's air show

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian aircraft makers say they will present a prospective new fighter jet at a Moscow air show that opens next week. The new warplane hidden under tarpaulin was photographed being towed to a parking spot across an airfield in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, where the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon opens Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit the show's opening.
Restaurantswrde.com

Moscow lifts dining restrictions; Russia hits record deaths

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Moscow on Friday canceled their order that restaurants only admit customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered from the virus or have had a recent negative test. The softening of restrictions in the Russian capital reflects their devastating impact on restaurant owners, who pleaded...
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Meetings in Moscow, Russia

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled to Moscow, Russia, July 12-15, 2021. While in Moscow, he met with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Edelgeriyev, Special Presidential Representative for Relations with International Organizations Chubais, Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko, Russian State Duma Deputy Fetisov, and business representatives to discuss the urgency and seriousness of the climate crisis and efforts to increase ambition, especially in the next decade and on the road to Glasgow and beyond. Special Presidential Envoy Kerry also had a phone call with Russian President Putin and issued a Joint Statement on the Climate Challenge with Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Edelgeriyev.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan's cities

The Taliban do not want to battle government forces inside Afghanistan's cities and would rather see them surrender, a senior insurgent leader said Tuesday, as the militants also warned Turkey against extending its troop presence. Earlier, the head of a Taliban commission that oversees government forces who surrender urged residents of Afghanistan's cities to reach out to them.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

John Kerry, on Moscow trip, sets out U.S. climate ideas to Russia

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday he wanted to set out some proposals to urgently try to get the two big greenhouse gas emitters working together to battle global warming. In Moscow for talks with Lavrov, President...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan, reassures Russia

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - A Taliban delegation in Moscow said on Friday that the group controlled over 85% of territory in Afghanistan and reassured Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others. Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after...
Politicsrock947.com

Russia says Taliban controls more than two thirds of Afghan-Tajik border -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Taliban currently controls more than two thirds of the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s foreign ministry as saying on Friday. The ministry called on all sides of the Afghanistan conflict to show restraint and said that Russia and the Moscow-led...

Comments / 0

Community Policy