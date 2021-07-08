Cancel
Three dozen states file new antitrust suit against Google over its app store practices

By Catherine Thorbecke, ABC News
kxel.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — A coalition of 36 states and the District of Columbia are suing Google, alleging the tech giant illegally wields monopoly power over its app store. The suit, filed late Wednesday in California federal court, is the latest in a spate of bipartisan attacks on Big Tech’s dominance from lawmaker and regulators. It is the fourth antitrust suit filed against Google by government agencies in the past year.

