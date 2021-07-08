Cancel
Basketball

Moore non-committal on WNBA return with documentary upcoming

wcn247.com
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Maya Moore left the WNBA in 2019 to help her now husband Jonathan Irons get his conviction overturned and win his release from prison remains non-committal to returning to the league. Moore, 32, says she is not thinking about that at all right now. Moore said her husband's story is unfolding and that right now they are living in the present. Irons was released last July and married Moore a few weeks later. A documentary of their story — “Breakaway” — that was produced by Robin Roberts will air next week on ESPN .

