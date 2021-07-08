Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fandango advance ticket sales for ‘Black Widow’ outpace ‘F9’ and ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

By Stephen Iervolino
kxel.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like fans want to get back to theaters, and according to Fandango, what they want to see is Black Widow. Advanced ticket sales for standalone adventure starring Scarlett Johansson‘s titular super-spy are the biggest of the year for the retailer, outpacing Fandango sales numbers of A Quiet Place Part II and F9, which are the pandemic period’s biggest hits to date. In fact, the ticket sales for Black Widow are even besting those for pre-pandemic Marvel hits Spider-Man: Homecoming and Doctor Strange.

kxel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Harbour
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Abc Audio#Black Widow#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Black Widow#Abc News#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
swiowanewssource.com

Kevin Feige says Yelena Belova will carry the Black Widow legacy

Kevin Feige has promised Yelena Belova will carry the legacy of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena alongside Scarlett Johansson in the 'Black Widow' movie, and Kevin - the President of Marvel Studios - is sure that she'll continue the character's legacy "in her own way".
Paramount, CAPosted by
TheWrap

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Is Streaming Now on Paramount+

“A Quiet Place Part II” is now available to stream on Paramount+ for U.S. subscribers, the streamer announced Monday. Picking up where its 2018 prequel left off, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must face the outside world and all its dangers — most notably the deadly blind monsters with acute hearing senses — once again. Forced to venture into the unknown, the family quickly realizes that there are many more threats simmering under the surface of their post-apocalyptic world than they initially expected.
Moviesuncrazed.com

‘Black Widow’ Becomes Fandango’s Best Pre-Seller Of 2021

Black Widow will be Marvel’s first film to release in theatres in over a year and early numbers project a successful opening weekend. Fandango have reported that the Marvel film is their best pre-seller this year. Managing Editor of Fandango, Erik Davis, said that “This action-packed film delivers on every...
MoviesCollider

'A Quiet Place Part II' Will Soon Bring the Silent Horror Home on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray

Hit horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II is on its way to home video, with the movie coming to digital tomorrow before hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 27. Today marks exactly 45 days since the film hit theaters, meaning that it's now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, but if you're not sold on the idea of shelling out for yet another monthly subscription, then the upcoming multimedia rollout is most welcome news.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Go Behind The Scenes Of A Quiet Place: Part II In Exclusive Clip

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II is one of the very best examples of quality storytelling and filmmaking. Not only is it an excellent sequel that builds upon the world viewers were introduced to in A Quiet Place, but A Quiet Place: Part II also excels in allowing the audience to see, hear, and feel the world right along with the main characters. A new clip from Paramount Movies goes behind the scenes and spotlights Krasinski’s choice to shift the main character in the sequel.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

A Quiet Place Part II on Digital July 13 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD July 27

Hailed by critics and audiences alike and Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes®, John Krasinski’s “exhilarating” (Sean O’Connell, Cinemablend), and “nerve-shredding” (Tim Grierson, Screen International) thriller A QUIET PLACE: PART II debuts on Digital July 13, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD July 27 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Plus, fans can experience the whole Abbott family saga with the 2-Movie Collection, available to buy exclusively on Digital or Blu-ray with bonus content on both films.*
MoviesCNET

A Quiet Place II review: Suspenseful sequel tiptoes onto Paramount Plus

Listen up. A Quiet Place Part II is a near-silent sequel but it's got even more to say in the pandemic era. Written and directed by John Krasinski, with Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy on screen, the suspenseful thriller is filled with precision-tooled suspense even if it doesn't expand on the 2018 original as much as it could.
Movieschicotnewspapers.com

O.T. Fagbenle enjoyed placing comedy in Black Widow

O.T. Fagbenle enjoyed dropping comedy into 'Black Widow'. The 40-year-old actor stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster as Rick Mason and explained how his role in the sitcom 'Maxxx' influenced the humour in the film. O.T. told the website Collider: "They really gave us space to play. My...
wegotthiscovered.com

14 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including A Quiet Place Part II

John Krasinski’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II held a glitzy world premiere in New York City in March 2020, but wouldn’t hit theaters for another fourteen months after the Coronavirus pandemic came along. Still, that didn’t stop it from going down as one of the biggest hits of the entire COVID-19 era when it did finally arrive, with the second installment pulling in some hugely impressive numbers.
MoviesArkansas Online

'Black Widow' bests 'F9,' crosses $100M mark

Marvel's "Black Widow," the highly anticipated solo outing for veteran Avenger Natasha Romanoff, opened in first place last weekend with $80 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales. The result is the largest North American box office opening since the pandemic began more than 14 months ago. The film, which...
Movies/Film

Shhh, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is Coming to Blu-ray and Digital This Month

After a year-long delay before finally hitting theaters, A Quiet Place Part II is ready to come home. The hit sequel starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy will drop onto digital, Blu-ray, and DVD this month, so if you never got around to catching this one on the big screen, you’ll finally have a chance to check it out.
Decider

New Movies On Demand: ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘The Sleepless Unrest,’ ‘Separation’ + More

Has your summer been too calm and terror-free? Allow me to change all of that. This week, there are tons of new movies on VOD that will scare the bejesus out of you and turn your cozy, content life upside down, each one more paralyzing than the next. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to the 2018 horror hit starring his wife Emily Blunt is out now. The follow-up film had the biggest theatrical opening of any film during COVID when it came out in May, and now it’s widely available to stream at home. If you’re a fan of The Conjuring films, you’re going to want to catch The Sleepless Unrest, a new documentary in which filmmakers Kendall and Vera Whelpton and several paranormal experts all moved into the real-life Conjuring house to experience the spirits within for themselves.
MoviesMiami Herald

New on DVD: Silent terror returns in ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

A scary sequel where the very last thing you want to do is scream tops the DVD releases for the week of July 27. "A Quiet Place Part II" picks up immediately after the events of the first film, while also providing a tantalizing glimpse of Day 1 when the monsters first arrived and ushered in humanity's silent era. In the film's present, the surviving members of the Abbott family must leave home and find new shelter from the deadly creatures with super hearing.
bleedingcool.com

Black Widow: David Harbour Did Struggle in Red Guardian Suit

As much played for comic relief in Marvel Studios' Black Widow, David Harbour embraced his "dad" role as Alexei (aka Red Guardian), who, along with Melina (Rachel Weisz), helped "raise" Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson) and Yelena Bolina (Florence Pugh). While trying to live a normal life, the family always had to keep one eye over their shoulder to risk not getting their cover blown, as we end up seeing it happening anyway in one escape sequence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy