Strong storms hit Czech Republic, leading to 2 deaths

wcn247.com
 14 days ago

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials says strong thunderstorms accompanied by high winds and torrential rains have hit the Czech Republic, leading to 2 deaths. Police say the victims' car was hit by a falling tree near the town of Pisek in the southern Czech Republic. Two children who were also in the car were injured and transported to a hospital. In the southwest of the country, a railway track was blocked by fallen trees while another one was flooded. Meteorologists issued a warning against extreme thunderstorms that were forecast to hit the central part of the country.

www.wcn247.com

