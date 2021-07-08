Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Colorado Rockies draft preview: Kiley McDaniel’s predictions and thoughts

By Kevin Henry
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat will the Colorado Rockies do with the eighth pick in the 2021 MLB Draft? That’s one of the questions we asked ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel on a pre-draft Zoom call. With McDaniel set to be a signature part of ESPN’s national telecast of the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday, July 11 (held in Denver as part of All-Star Game festivities), we wanted to get his take on not only this year’s draft class, but also how previous drafts could impact Colorado’s choices this year and beyond.

roxpile.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

113K+
Followers
304K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Riley Pint
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Mlb Draft#Espn Mlb#Jesuit High School#University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBNew York Post

Wild brawl breaks out in stands during Yankees-Red Sox

Yankees and Red Sox fans stole the spotlight at the post-All-Star Break series over the weekend. A group of Derek Jeter-clad Yankees fans appeared to outnumber a few Boston fans during a bleacher brawl that was captured on camera during the Bronx Bombers’ 3-1 win on Saturday. Multiple bystanders attempted...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Gerrit Cole attending All-Star Game shows Astros players are frauds

Oh no! Here come the Houston Astros fans to tell me Jose Altuve owns me and my family. Noooooo!! Is there any possible way I can recover??. Well, yes, it’s simple. I have a conscience! The other Astros players selected for the Midsummer Classic do not. And that’s been further confirmed by New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole’s presence at the All-Star festivities.
MLBMLB

Top 5 teams for Nelson Cruz if he's dealt

The Minnesota Twins, limping to the finish line of what may go down as the most disappointing season in team history, still have one more way to make an impact on 2021 pennant races. Unlike many clubs who are either clear buyers or on the bubble, the 40-54 Twins are clear sellers. And unlike the handful of unsuccessful teams who might like to sell but have little to offer, the Twins have made it to this point with plenty of talent on their roster.
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Joey Gallo, Jose Ramirez and More

As MLB teams put the finishing touches on their midseason assessments, they'll soon decide which bucket they fall into: buyers or sellers. That decision will then dictate their behavior between now and the June 30 trade deadline. With three teams sitting more than 20 games back of their respective division...
Posted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis a potential fit for Nelson Cruz

The St Louis Cardinals need offense and they have been mentioned as a fit for Twins DH/outfielder Nelson Cruz. Does it make sense?. With eight days to go until the MLB trade deadline, the primary focus has been on the St. Louis Cardinals’ search for starting pitching. But with an underperforming offense, and the team almost 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, they should explore adding another bat or two.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Kris Bryant, Nelson Cruz and More

The Chicago Cubs could be a swing team when it comes to the trade assets they have and which teams they might deal said assets to ahead of the July 30 deadline. Closer Craig Kimbrel will surely be in high demand as arguably the best reliever on the market. Shortstop Javier Baez is a defensive whiz and has a .932 OPS in the last four weeks. He will be a free agent at the end of the season. The same goes for first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who could generate interest if he's made available.
MLBESPN

The Chicago White Sox's complicated coexistence with Tony La Russa

THIS IS IT: one last stand against the stenographers and yes-men, the bean counters and numbers crunchers, the button pushers and script readers. One last stand against those who live in mortal fear of being wrong, those who trust the numbers more than their gut, those without the stones to go against the percentages and live with the consequences.
MLBWCVB

Jarren Duran's first MLB home run sparks Red Sox rout of Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam, Kiké Hernández drove in three runs with two homers and the Boston Red Sox snapped a two-game losing streak with a 13-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. Rookie Jarren Duran hit his first major league homer, Danny...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB trade deadline 2021: 10 potential deals, including Bryant, Gallo landing in New York and a Red Sox reunion

Baseball's annual trade deadline is less than two weeks away and we've already seen some movement. The Brewers added Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez, the Blue Jays added Adam Cimber and Trevor Richards, the Braves added Joc Pederson and Stephen Vogt, and it feels like more trades could happen at any moment. There is no shortage of motivated sellers and motivated buyers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Anthony Rizzo’s future is up in the air

The Chicago Cubs are reeling. Quite frankly, they are really in a tailspin right now. After once leading the NL Central a month and a half ago or so, the Cubs are now tied for the league’s worst record over their last 10 games. What once looked like a promising season now appears to have been a mirage as reality sets in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy