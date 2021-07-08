Colorado Rockies draft preview: Kiley McDaniel’s predictions and thoughts
What will the Colorado Rockies do with the eighth pick in the 2021 MLB Draft? That’s one of the questions we asked ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel on a pre-draft Zoom call. With McDaniel set to be a signature part of ESPN’s national telecast of the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday, July 11 (held in Denver as part of All-Star Game festivities), we wanted to get his take on not only this year’s draft class, but also how previous drafts could impact Colorado’s choices this year and beyond.roxpile.com
