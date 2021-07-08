Colorado Rockies draft preview: Kiley McDaniel’s predictions and thoughts

The Minnesota Twins, limping to the finish line of what may go down as the most disappointing season in team history, still have one more way to make an impact on 2021 pennant races. Unlike many clubs who are either clear buyers or on the bubble, the 40-54 Twins are clear sellers. And unlike the handful of unsuccessful teams who might like to sell but have little to offer, the Twins have made it to this point with plenty of talent on their roster.