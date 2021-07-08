The Truth About How Much Money Olympic Athletes Really Make
On July 23, 2021, thousands of athletes will begin competing in arguably the biggest athletic competition in the world – the Olympics. Given the fact that these athletes are competing in one of the biggest events on the international stage, many assume that they are compensated well for representing their respective countries. Despite the celebrity status of American Olympians like Simone Biles, Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, and Hannah Roberts, their bank accounts often don't reflect the nation's admiration of their skills.www.thelist.com
