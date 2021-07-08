Westminster hires new VP for institutional advancement

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College has selected Dr. Jean Hale as vice president for institutional advancement following a national search, effective July 12. Hale brings more than 20 years of higher education experience to Westminster College, most recently as executive director of community and corporate relations at California University of Pennsylvania. She served the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, first as director of marketing and communications and later as director of development and alumni relations for 10 years. Early in her career she was director of corporate outreach and marketing at the State University of New York (SUNY) Empire State College.