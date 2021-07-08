Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Wilmington, PA

Westminster hires new VP for institutional advancement

wcn247.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College has selected Dr. Jean Hale as vice president for institutional advancement following a national search, effective July 12. Hale brings more than 20 years of higher education experience to Westminster College, most recently as executive director of community and corporate relations at California University of Pennsylvania. She served the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, first as director of marketing and communications and later as director of development and alumni relations for 10 years. Early in her career she was director of corporate outreach and marketing at the State University of New York (SUNY) Empire State College.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
New Wilmington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny College#Vp#D#Suny Empire State College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
Posted by
NBC News

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycle crash

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who has tutored some of football's most noted quarterbacks, died Thursday following a bicycle crash last week, his agent confirmed to NBC News. Knapp, 58, was an avid cyclist who was riding on Saturday in Northern California when a motorist swerved into the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Rep. Hank Johnson among demonstrators arrested at voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) was arrested on Thursday, along with other demonstrators, at a voting rights protest outside the Capitol. Johnson was arrested outside the Hart Senate Office building while attending the “Brothers Day of Action on Capitol Hill” votings right protest organized by Black Votes Matter, The Washington Post reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy