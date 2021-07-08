GALION POLICE REPORTS
Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Gelsanliter and Mansfield roads. Police assisted Crawford County Children Services as officials from that agency conducted removal of children from a residence in the 100 block of South East Street. Children were not at the residence when Children Services arrived. Agency was informed the children were at another residence out in the county.
